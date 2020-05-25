A councillor’s lot...

SOMETIMES you can feel for councillors.

At last week’s virtual meeting of Henley Town Concil’s planning committee Stefan Gawrysiak tried three times to recommend that an application be refused only for his screen to freeze.

Each time, he was stopped in his tracks mid-

sentence, prompting laughter from his colleagues.

Thankfully, at least for Councillor Gawrysiak, he was successful with his fourth attempt.

Meanwhile, at a virtual meeting of Peppard Parish Council, Joe Berger was feeling jovial after his colleagues agreed that he should serve as acting chairman for the next year.

He said: “So are there any dissenting voices on that... apart from mine?”