Rehearsals go online

THE Henley Youth Choir is running online rehearsals for a digital concert in July.

Members are practising songs including My Favourite Things from the Sound of Music, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, Rhythm of Life from the musical Sweet Charity, Happy by Pharell Williams and Count on Me by Bruno Mars.

They meet every Thursday with the junior session for seven- to 11-year-olds from 5.30pm to 6.15pm and seniors’ session for 11- to 17-year-olds from 6.15pm to 7pm.

Each session is led by musical director Jessica Norton and a total of about 30 children have been taking take part.

Everyone taking part will record themselves singing a particular song and these recordings will then be merged to create a single piece that is played at the concert by Ms Norton.

She said: “We believe it is important to keep the choir going in whatever way possible in the current situation.

“We want the singers to keep music in their lives and have the opportunity to see their friends each week.”