Nick Nearchou — June 17, 1962 to May 9, 2020

AFTER a 10-month hard-fought battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, Nick Nearchou sadly passed away, peacefully and comfortably, with his wife Brenda by his side, on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Nick was born on June 17, 1962 in Hillingdon, Middlesex, to Andy and Helen, and grew up in Ruislip with his younger sister, Betty.

He attended Harrow Grammar School and went on to Goldsmiths to study art, then Kingston College where he completed a business degree, then a marketing masters at Hull.

He was recruited directly by Phillip Morris and began work in the motor racing and tobacco industry.

From there, he built a successful career in marketing and advertising, starting his own agency in 1996 in Kensington, London, later moving it to Nettlebed to be closer to Henley.

At its peak, Nick’s agency employed 15 staff and had many well-known clients, including Harley Davidson, Comet, Hardy’s Wine, Tesco, Visa and Coty, and developed many new brands and ideas.

It ran a successful campaign with the Lanesra Racing Team, which won the European Le Mans Trophy in 2001, amd helped run Camelot and National Lottery funding for Sports UK.

Nick took the term “entertaining clients” very seriously and was always a most generous and gregarious host at Leander Club during Henley Royal Regatta, the Henley Festival, Royal Ascot, Daytona, Le Mans, Silverstone and the grand prix in Monaco, one of his favourite places.

He was always positive and a man with big ideas, so when the recession of 2007/8 forced him to close the agency, he turned his attention to financial payment systems and earned an income as a marketing consultant, working mostly from home and travelling worldwide when necessary.

Nick and Brenda first met in 1989, while they were both living and working in London. They moved from Fulham to Dolphin Cottage, Henley, in October, 1993, and were married on March 19, 1994 at St Nicholas Church, Remenham. Their daughter Alex was born on July 8, 1994 and was the apple of her father’s eye from the very first moment she arrived.

The family moved to 3 Niagara Road, Henley, where many lovely formative and early family memories and friends were made, and then on to Ivy Villa in St Mark’s Road, in spring 1997, where the family remained until March 2013.

Zac was born on November 16, 2000, completing the family.

Many happy and busy years were enjoyed at Ivy Villa. Allthough running a business, Nick always put his children and Brenda first, even to the extent of buying himself a Ducati to commute to the office in London more quickly (and later buying another one even though the office had relocated to Nettlebed!)

The family rented in Crowsley for a few years after leaving Ivy Villa and moved back to Henley in 2017 as they all missed it far too much. In later years, Nick’s happiest times were spent pitchside at Dry Leas, urging on the Henley Hawks. He had started coaching rugby when Zac was five and both became hooked and Nick took a level two coaching course.

For 11 years, Nick would be up at the crack of dawn on a Sunday, get the bags, kit, balls and his sleepy son in the car, drive to training or wherever there was a match, armed with huge positivity and competitiveness and always confident there would be a great result from his young squad.

Nick and his fellow coaches created a fun and engaging atmosphere for all the boys to shine and this was evident in the amount of players that stayed on and the great results they enjoyed over the years, culminating in an epic victory for Henley Hawks over Windsor boys in December 2015 of 93-0.

Nick was also no mean supporter of school rugby matches and could be seen at almost all matches when Zac was playing, be it for Moulsford or Radley, doling out helpful shouts of “tackle”, “faster”, “focus” and “get up there”.

Nick was immensely proud of Zac when he was scouted for Wasps U13, progressed on to Wasps’ senior academy and played for England U18 and U19 in 2019.

He was equally proud of his daughter. When Alex rowed for Henley Rowing Club and then for Shiplake College, Nick thought his cup runneth over.

Alex, like Nick, studied geography and art at A-level, and achieved a 2:1 in geography in 2014 and is now studying for a masters’ degree in renewable energy, technology and sustainability at Reading University, which her father thought was excellent.

Sadly, in 2017/18, Nick started to develop neurological problems which have never been identified and his movement and speech became impaired. However, the biggest blow was the diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia in July 2019 after he developed a continuous cough.

When the doctors confirmed the diagnosis, Nick met the challenge head-on, never for a moment believing he would lose. His many chemotherapy treatments, transfusions, complications, infections, changes in prognosis were met with huge courage and determination.

When the option of a transplant seemed impossible, he was the first patient in the UK to undergo double dose treatment of the drug Venetoclax and survive past its initial stages.

His last 10 months were mostly spent in isolation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading due to the high risk of infection and he was unable to see any friends.

Fortunately, Brenda and Alex could visit regularly and Zac as often as possible when not training or playing rugby in Coventry.

Nick was able to be home for Christmas and that was a very special time for the family. With the complication of coronavirus in March, it was recommended Nick moved to the Dunedin Hospital for safety and this is where he passed away.

A remarkable man, with gargantuan depths of strength and courage, quick wit and an infectious, bellowing giggle, Nick will be hugely missed by his family and many friends. Rest in peace.

We will always be so grateful for the excellent care and attention he received on Adelaide ward at the Royal Berks and at the Spire Dunedin in his last days.

Our chosen charity for any donations is the Blood Cancer UK Ccharity. Please send these to:

c/o Tomalin & Son, 38 Reading Road, Henley, RG9 1AG.