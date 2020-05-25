Walter ‘Wally’ New – July 11, 1942 to May 16, 2020

WITH great sadness, “Wally” New, of Swiss Farm, Henley, passed away at the Abbeycrest Nursing Home in Sonning Common on Saturday, May 16, aged 77.

Walter James William New lived in Henley all of his life and to those friends and acquaintances who knew him, he was just “Wally”.

He started his education at the little Sacred Heart School, which was tucked away opposite the old station in Henley. Wally then went to Ashmead School in Reading.

His father, Walter, served in the Berkshire Regiment in Burma during the Second World War and did not meet his son until the conflict was over. Wally was brought up by his mother Martha and grandmother Ada in Albert Road, Henley.

He had a variety of jobs during his younger years but later joined Makowers, an export and design textile company in Greys Road, where he became the export manager in the warehouse, sending different materials around the world.

He enjoyed this job immensely and loved dealing with all the different textiles, patterns and prints. The owner, Oliver Makower, was — in Wally's words — “a brilliant boss” and he visited Wally at his nursing home and they reminisced about the old days.

Wally had many interests and loves in his life. The main one was his family. He loved and was immensely proud of his three sisters, Jan, Erica and Helen, and was very close to all them as well as his brothers-in law, Sion and Martin. He adored his only niece Louise and her husband Gary and his great nephew Jude and great nieces India and Eve.

Wally told everyone of how he came to be a Luton Town FC supporter. When he was young, a few of his friends formed a “club”. They each had to choose a football team and drew lots. Wally was hoping for Spurs but ended up with Luton and supported them forever after.

His other passions included literature and he loved reading, music and theatre. He also liked to visit the Lake District and South Wales and had a particular passion for Italy.

Wally really enjoyed his annual holiday, which was spent with Erica and Sion in the UK and abroad over many years. He had a great circle of friends in both Oxfordshire and South Wales.

Wally was diagnosed with a devastating progressive illness and bore this with dignity and no complaints but always a smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends.

A private service will take place for Wally with his immediate family.