Large rise in demand for online prescription service

THE Bell Surgery in Henley says it has seen “huge demand” for new patient online access accounts because of covid-19.

These enable patients to request repeat prescriptions via their mobile phone or home computer without the need for any paperwork.

The surgery, off York Road, says one of its biggest challenges has been the current NHS restrictions on issuing prescriptions.

It is only allowed to issue these with a supply of 28 days. To help deal with the increase in workload for its staff and to help patients, it has been issuing a prescription for three separate one-monthly supplies at a time and sending this to the pharmacy.

The pharmacy is then able to provide a new supply every 28 days for a total of three issues.

After the third issue patients are required to use the Patient Access system or call the surgery and speak to the prescriptions team. The surgery also introduced a system called eConsult in April, which allows patients to complete an interactive online form and contact the surgery directly with a query.

It can be used to ask a GP or nurse a question or to ask for help with a prescription query or an administrative issue.

The surgery continues to provide regular and urgent blood tests where appropriate, childhood immunisations and other medical injections. Patients don’t need to come into the surgery for these. Staff can come out to them in their car and the surgery has set up a gazebo at the side of the surgery so that nurses can see any vulnerable patients.

The nurses wear full personal protective equipment when seeing patients.

