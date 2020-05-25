Monday, 25 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Large rise in demand for online prescription service

THE Bell Surgery in Henley says it has seen “huge demand” for new patient online access accounts because of covid-19.

These enable patients to request repeat prescriptions via their mobile phone or home computer without the need for any paperwork.

The surgery, off York Road, says one of its biggest challenges has been the current NHS restrictions on issuing prescriptions.

It is only allowed to issue these with a supply of 28 days. To help deal with the increase in workload for its staff and to help patients, it has been issuing a prescription for three separate one-monthly supplies at a time and sending this to the pharmacy.

The pharmacy is then able to provide a new supply every 28 days for a total of three issues.

After the third issue patients are required to use the Patient Access system or call the surgery and speak to the prescriptions team. The surgery also introduced a system called eConsult in April, which allows patients to complete an interactive online form and contact the surgery directly with a query.

It can be used to ask a GP or nurse a question or to ask for help with a prescription query or an administrative issue.

The surgery continues to provide regular and urgent blood tests where appropriate, childhood immunisations and other medical injections. Patients don’t need to come into the surgery for these. Staff can come out to them in their car and the surgery has set up a gazebo at the side of the surgery so that nurses can see any vulnerable patients.

The nurses wear full personal protective equipment when seeing patients.

For more information, visit https://mailchi.mp/386b6e45ad28/
new-normal-at-the-bell-surgery

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33