Councillor in row over lockdown incident

A MAN has lodged a complaint against a Henley town councillor, claiming she accused him and his family of breaking lockdown rules.

Dylan Thomas, who is a former councillor, alleges that Donna Crook broke the councillor code of conduct in the way that she spoke to him.

Councillor Crook, a member of the ruling Henley Residents Group, denies any wrongdoing and said she was concerned about public safety.

The incident happened in Falaise Square on Thursday, May 7, before the lockdown was partially relaxed and everyone was restricted to one hour’s daily exercise.

Mr Thomas, who lives in Northfield End, says he was taking his daily exercise with his wife Clare, son Archie, seven, and twin daughters Phoebe and Hennie, three, when he was approached by Cllr Crook.

The family were sitting on a bench and the children were having suncream applied.

In his formal complaint, Mr Thomas states: “We were approached by Cllr Donna Crook who said she was from the council and that we shouldn’t be allowing our children to run around the square because we were still in lockdown. Her threatening and bossy tone caused one of my daughters to get upset.

“My wife explained that we were on our daily family exercise. Donna walked off and shouted that ‘this is not a playground’.”

Mr Thomas claimed that when he and his family later passed Cllr Crook outside the Harris & Hoole coffee shop and he told her he would be making a complaint about her behaviour, she responded: “Well, I’m elected, unlike you’.”

He added: “This is a very odd statement and one can only assume that because Cllr Crook has been elected to the town council she assumes she has special authority or powers, which she doesn’t.

“Her behaviour represents an abuse of office and a breach of the standards expected of councillors in the code of conduct.”

Mr Thomas said his family had adhered to social distancing rules at all times and his children, who had scooters with them, were well behaved.

Cllr Crook said: “I did what I thought was right for the safety of residents. We were still in lockdown and government advice was not to sit on benches. He should have followed the rules.

“You’re not meant to be sitting there drinking coffee — they were there for a good 10 minutes sitting on that bench. I didn’t see them putting suncream on their children. I saw the children playing on their scooters. I didn’t speak to the children.”

Cllr Crook said she could not recall how she spoke to Mr Thomas but said: “I said, ‘you’re the one breaking lockdown rules’. I didn’t raise my voice to him.

“He bellowed across the street to me when I was talking to the manager of Harris & Hoole. That’s probably why his children were frightened.”

Mr Thomas resigned from the council in 2017 after almost two years of service with the Conservatives to accept a new job.

Cllr Crook was elected under a HRG banner last year after previously serving as a Conservative member before quitting the party and sitting as an independent.

South Oxfordshire District Council confirmed that it had received a complaint against a town councillor and the monitoring officer was dealing with it.

A spokeswoman said: “The officer reviews any complaint received in accordance with the council’s published code of conduct complaints procedures and decides whether it merits formal investigation.”

In 2016 allegations of harassment and bullying against Mr Thomas, who was then a councillor, by Ken Arlett were thrown out by the district council as political “huff and puff”.

Mr Arlett, who was then chairman of Henley UKIP and is now Henley Mayor, had complained that several emails from Councillor Thomas amounted to “harassment and bullying” and were designed to ruin his good name in breach of the code of conduct.

Cllr Thomas denied the allegations.