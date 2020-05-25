Jobless total and (hopefully) schools going back give me optimism

THE most significant announcement this week has been the unemployment statistics for April, which you might expect to have gone up by a huge amount during this crisis and with lots of people claiming Universal Credit.

However, the figure for the Henley constituency is just 1,310, which is about double what it was before but nevertheless proves the Government’s furloughing scheme has been effective in keeping people in work.

It is also promising that only 190 of these individuals, about 15 per cent, are aged 18 to 24.

I have a smaller number of difficult cases for which there is no easy answer as some people have fallen through gaps in the system. For example, there are issues around bed-and-breakfast hotels and their entitlement. I have arranged a meeting with ministers to discuss these and hope we will find solutions. There are inconsistencies we need to explore, which are largely due to how district councils are implementing schemes. For example, auction houses should be classed as retailers but this is not done in South Oxfordshire.

The Government has now also issued in-depth guidance for councils on issuing discretionary funding to businesses which aren’t registered for business rates, so they should be able to move this forward as soon as they have implemented systems for applying.

Meanwhile, the current proposals for a phased return to primary schools on June 1 are being made in line with scientific advice. The Government has not simply decided this on its own.

I would emphasise that we don’t yet know whether schools will go back. They have been advised to prepare for this but it is subject to things continuing as they are and we await further evidence.

I feel this message has been lost in the political warfare surrounding this issue as the Government has actually taken a very cautious approach.

Returning to school is good in principle as it’s heartbreaking to see children going without education for so long. It’s something they very much need at this time in their lives and this is a cross-party view despite the issue becoming part of a campaign by trade unions.

I understand the nervousness of parents and staff but this is made worse by the way in which the mainstream press portrays the figures. They rarely explain how many people have recovered from coronavirus, which would be of enormous benefit in showing the full picture.

There was recently criticism of elderly hospital patients being moved to care homes early in the outbreak, which some have blamed for deaths, but the fact is the Government quickly instigated testing for those who were to be transferred. In Oxfordshire we’ve been criticised for having a high number of so-called “bed blockers” but that figure is now in low double digits, freeing capacity in the NHS. The strategy has worked as the county’s daily death rate has been very low recently.

Since the partial release of the lockdown, people have shown remarkable common sense in interpreting the official guidance and I would like to congratulate my constituents for this.

I know that everyone is desperately frustrated with the rules but we must follow them as we have almost beaten this disease.

We still don’t know if and when there will be a vaccine but people have done enormously well in getting this far.