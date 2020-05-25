Oliver John Bowden — June 18, 1963 to May 5, 2020

A FARMER who died suddenly has been called the “heart and soul of the Hambleden valley”.

Oliver Bowden, 56, whose family have been farming at Mill End Farm, near Hambleden, since the Thirties, was killed in an incident involving his cattle on May 5.

Two days later, the bells of the village church were rung in his memory and scores of residents turned out to pay their respects. The village shop decorated its sausage rolls with his initials.

Mr Bowden was born at Townlands Hospital in Henley and called Oliver for his rotund face, which formed the shape of an O.

He first lived at Hall Farm in Highmoor with his parents Marion and George and sister Louise. They moved to Mill End Farm in 1970 following the death of his grandfather John, who had run it as a tenant since 1931.

Young Oliver attended Highlands School in Peppard, then Moulsford Prep School, where he showed greater enthusiasm for mowing the cricket pitch than his studies.

He progressed to the Marian Fathers College at Fawley Court in Henley, where he was encouraged to spend time on its smallholding as that was his passion.

He left at 16 to shadow his father and then took over the lease of Mill End Farm on his death in 1993. He shifted the farm’s focus from pigs to dairy, sheep, beef and arable crops and expanded from about 400 acres to about 1,500 across several estates.

Mr Bowden gave his time and equipment to many events and fundraisers, including the 2018 May Day pram race in Hambleden, which he won after taking shortcuts, much to the amusement of spectators.

He also supported the Henley Farm and Country Show and the annual sheepdog trial, both run by the Henley and District Agricultural Association, of which his mother is a director.

When it snowed he would often clear roads around the village to rescue stranded motorists. Mr Bowden leaves his partner Anita Tackley, four children, Isobel Connell, 29, who also runs the farm, Rosie, 27, George, 13, and Archie, 11, and grandchildren James and Ralph, both one.

Mrs Connell said: “Our father had a special place in his teachers’ hearts as they knew his future was in farming and just let him get on with it.

“He would ride his bike to the college at Fawley Court but he sometimes rode straight on into Henley and his mother would get a call saying he hadn’t shown up.

“He never worried about schoolwork because he was so sure what he wanted to do and when he took over the farm, he was very forward-thinking in expanding to ensure his own children’s future.

“He was incredibly hard-working but always made sure to enjoy every single day — his motto was to live each one as though it was your last.

“Words can’t explain just how positive he was — he was never down and saw the good in everyone.

“Most people will remember him for his unbelievable personality and his love for his family and life itself. In fact, May was his favourite month because it’s a time of new life.

“He was never prouder than when he attended an event with his family by his side and he had an incredible sense of humour. He’s probably the only father who would turn around at his daughter’s wedding and say ‘speak up’ when the vicar asked if anyone had objections, which had the whole church roaring.

“Only a few days before he died, he was on his hands and knees with a cone on his head, pretending to be a unicorn to entertain the grand

children.

“People are saying that a light has gone out in the village and our postman can’t believe how many letters he’s delivering every day.”

In a statement, the family said: “He will always be remembered for his head-turning roar of laughter, constant banter and leg-pulling and his big rosy cheeks.

“He was an irreplaceable character and adored by all who came across him. Many who knew him have said he was the heart and soul of the Hambleden valley, the farming community and also our family.

“He was utterly unique and we loved him to pieces for it. He was one of the most genuine humans you could ever meet, with no facades, airs or graces.

“He was always himself to everybody — nobody got special treatment and all were equal.

“Oliver was the light that we all orbit, the sun. He will forever be alive in our hearts and had a smile that will stay with us forever.”