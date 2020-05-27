Skate park fenced off to stop more virus rule breaches

FENCING has been put up around the Henley skate park following a series of breaches of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The facility at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road is out of bounds during the coronavirus lockdown so the town council put up barrier tape after reports that people had been using it.

But a virtual meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee heard that the tape had been repeatedly torn down.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said the council had “no other choice” but to install fencing.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said: “I have been down there several times when people have been using the skate park.

“People are consistenly using it and ripping the tape down. I have probably put the tape up three or four times.

“The first response from the majority of people when you ask them to leave is, ‘Boris Johnson told us we could use the skate park’. The majority of people do move on when you ask them to.

“Is it worth seeing if there is a security company and seeing how much it would cost to patrol that area?”

Parks manager Karl Bishop said: “We did get a quote to fence off the skate park and it was going to be a considerable amount of money per week.

“We tried a cheaper option with wooden stakes and barrier tape, just to give the impression that the skate park is closed. Like Councillor Eggleton said, it has been pulled down a number of times. Perhaps we might go ahead with fencing. We managed to find a better deal and there could be the possibility of fencing off the skate park.”

Cllr Hinton said the Government’s decision to loosen the lockdown rules had caused confusion and she was keen to remind residents that the skate park remained closed.

She said: “People are being encouraged to exercise as much as they like and they are more than entitled to go out on their skateboards, we are just saying they can’t use this facility. It is now the sensible time, as we have no other choice with people not following the rules, to go ahead with fencing.”

Councillor Sarah Miller expressed concern about the number of people exercising by the river in Mill and Marsh Meadows, saying it had become hard to maintain social distancing.

“It is crazy busy,” she said. “You get families of five and they are all cycling and there is total disregard for social distancing. I know there was talk of putting some signs up — is there anything we can do to discourage people speeding up and down the towpath?

“I have got nothing against cyclists — I think everyone should be out there — I just think that particular towpath is so thin.”

Mr Bishop responded: “There are signs up, although a couple of them have been pulled down.

“We have been in contact with a company that is offering chalk stencils that will be put down on the footpath as an ‘in your face’ message to remind people about social distancing.”

Cllr Hinton said: “We can only guide people, which is what we are trying to do with signage. We can’t really enforce anything.”