Monday, 01 June 2020

Two injured in clash

THREE teenagers were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and robbery following an incident in Meadow Road, Henley.

Thames Valley Police were called to a “large-scale disorder” involving a group of youths at about 9.55pm on Monday.

A spokesman said: “It is believed that glass bottles were used as weapons and, as a result of the disorder, two people, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Both have now been discharged from hospital after treatment.”

Three people, a 17-year-old youth from Henley, and two 18-year-old men from Maidenhead, were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, affray and robbery. They were released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 43200154394.

