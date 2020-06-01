Historian finds family of ‘forgotten’ wartime pilot

AN amateur historian has tracked down the descendants of a pilot killed in a crash in Canada during the Second World War.

Mike Willoughby, from Woodcote, was contacted by the nephew of Leading Aircraftsman William Charles Smith, who died in Ontario in June 1943 and whose parents were from Kidmore End.

This followed months of research which was made more difficult due to the pilot’s common surname.

The story began in 2015 when Shawn Wylie, the leader of a Canadian team of divers, contacted Roger Penfold, the clerk of Kidmore End Parish Council, about the remnants of an aircraft wreck they had discovered while diving in Lake Erie.

They had identified it as a North American Harvard which had been based at the No 6 Service Flying Training School of the Royal Canadian Air Force in Dunnville, Ontario.

The pilot was LAC Smith, the son of John and Maud Smith, from Kidmore End.

Mr Wylie had hoped the parish council might be able to trace LAC Smith’s living relatives but it was unable to.

Then in January this year Mr Wylie contacted Mr Penfold again because a memorial service for LAC Smith, who is buried in Dunnville Riverside Cemetery, was due to be held.

Council chairwoman Caroline Aldridge suggested contacting Mr Willoughby as he organised the Lest We Forget Project to honour the servicemen who lost their lives in the First World War and is now concentrating on those who fought in the Second World War.

Mr Willoughby contacted Mr Wylie and they communicated regularly over the next four months as he led the search for relatives.

He said: “You can imagine that this was made more difficult with the surname being Smith. My first breakthrough came when, while searching Kidmore End parish records, I came across the death of a Charles William Smith, aged 86.

“I ordered the death certificate from the General Register Office and found the informant was J Smith, of Old Yews, Kidmore End.

“It was too much of a coincidence for there to be these two deaths in Kidmore End with the same two Christian names.”

The man turned out to be LAC Smith’s grandfather who died on December 21, 1946 and was buried at St John’s Church in the village.

“During this period Shawn was also sending me more information about the crash,” said Mr Willoughby.

“I was following up more dead ends. I did discover, however, that at the time of the 1939 register a John and Maud Smith lived in Shiplake.

“The record entry, however, had the children’s names blocked out under the Freedom of Information Act.”

After tracking down the family via the Ancestry website, he left a message for the pilot’s nephew Darren, from Woodley. He finally called last week after picking up his message.

Mr Willoughby said: “When Darren phoned me I didn’t know who was more emotional, him or me.

“He had done some family research and despite knowing that his father had a brother who had died in the Second World War he had been unable to find out any details.

“I passed on to Darren chapter and verse on his uncle and he is planning to attend the memorial service in Canada.”

In a further twist, LAC Smith is named on the Shiplake war memorials but until now Mr Willoughby had been unable to identify him as he is listed as “C W F Smith” since his correct name is Charles William F Smith, the same as his grandfather.

Mr Willoughby said this was one of his most satisfying pieces of research as it was difficult but

successful.

“It’s like a golfer’s hole in one,” he said. “With a surname like Smith you’re on to a loser to begin with. It’s a fantastic story.”

The story will feature in Bringing Them Home Part II, a follow-up to Mr Willoughby’s first book, this time focusing on men of the Second World War.

LAC Smith joined the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve and in February 1943 he was sent to Canada to learn to fly.

He arrived at the training school in Dunnville in February 1943. He flew 67 hours 45 minutes in Tiger Moths and 74 hours 15 minutes in Harvards.

Then on June 19 he was flying a RCAF Harvard 2963 solo when it crashed into the lake.