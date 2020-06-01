Line switch

Monday, 01 June 2020

AN emergency phone line set up by Watlington Parish Council for use during the coronavirus crisis will be transferred to the town’s business association.

Chairman Matt Reid said the council had the line on a three-month basis.

He said: “We approached the business association to see if they wanted to take it over after the three months and make it a one-line entry into a virtual shopping basket.”

