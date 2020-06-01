Monday, 01 June 2020

Gardens re-opened

STONOR Park has re-opened its gardens as the lockdown restrictions are eased.

The gardens are open from 11am to 5pm from Wednesday to Sunday each week while adhering to the latest government guidelines.

To ensure the protection of visitors and staff and enable social distancing, tickets are being restricted to timed slots and must be pre-booked online.

Tickets can also be purchased for the estate’s car park for those wishing to walk along the public footpath that runs through Stonor Park or undertake a stretch of the Chiltern Way or Shakespeare Way, both of which are connected to the footpath at Stonor.

The Wonder Woods adventure playground and other facilities are not open.

