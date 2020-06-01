Drummer performs for neighbours during Clap for Carers

A DRUMMER performed in Henley to pay tribute to NHS frontline staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Whitaker, 53, entertained about 10 neighbours outside his home in Gainsborough Crescent to mark the ninth nationwide Clap for Carers tribute on Thursday evening last week.

The bus driver, who has been furloughed, has now done it for the past five weeks.

Mr Whitaker, who has been drumming since he was a teenager, set up his Pearl drum kit on his drive and began to play as soon as the clock struck 8pm and his neighbours began clapping.

Other residents moved from their front doors to the pavement on the other side of the road to watch Mr Whitaker and applauded. Mr Whitaker lent four-year-old Jamie-Lee Pearce, who lives in the street with his mother Chelsea and two-year-old sister Billie-Jean, a drum so he could play along. Neighbour Mo Cook said: “Keith is just amazing. I’m disabled and it’s important for me to come out here and do this every Thursday. The NHS is amazing because they’re doing so much.”

Harriet Eggleton, who lives nearby, said: “It’s nice to support the NHS and Keith brings everyone together by doing this. You think ‘it’s Thursday so Keith is going to be on the drums’. It’s something to look forward to.”

Mr Whitaker said: “It brings people out and gets them clapping and hopefully offers them a little bit of entertainment during the troubled times we’re in. It’s great to see the look on people’s faces.”