Schools put safety first as children prepare to return

THOUSANDS of children in South Oxfordshire and Berkshire will return to school next week as the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Most pupils spent have spent more than two months learning from home after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered schools to close in mid-March.

But many will be back in the classroom from Monday with strict safety measures in place, including limited class sizes and staggered drop-off and pick-up times in order to minimise the risk of infection.

Rupert House School in Bell Street, Henley, will welcome back children in nursery, reception, year one and year six.

Normally, they total about 70 pupils but the parents of about 10 children have decided against allowing their children to return just yet.

Another 90 children in other years will remain at home and continue learning remotely for the time being.

Clare Lynas, headteacher of the independent school, said: “We’re keen to get the school up and running and we’re abiding very closely by the government guidelines.

“Because we take our responsibility for keeping everyone safe very seriously and we have read every announcement and guidance with great care, we think it’s important to get going again for the children’s sake and our parents seem to be happy with that approach.

“We’ll be staggering drop-off and pick-up times and the children won’t all be coming in the front door. They will be coming from a number of entrance and exit points just to keep parents apart and that will make queuing easier.

“We have to keep them in very small, self-contained ‘bubbles’ so that each class is with a teacher and teaching assistant only and doesn’t mix with other groups or teachers.” The groups would also have separate areas in the playground.

Mrs Lynas said: “It’s balancing safety and the breadth of our offering. We hope they enjoy their return to school as much as they can given the safety restrictions.”

The school has been open for a small number of children of key workers throughout the lockdown period.

Karen Edwards, headteacher of the Heights Primary School in Lower Caversham, said it would have a phased re-opening from next week.

Reception and year six children will return on Wednesday and Thursday while year one children will return on Friday.

The school already had two key worker classes with up to 30 children attending daily.

Mrs Edwards said she anticipated having nine classes with a maximum of 10 pupils each, which equates to a third of the school roll.

Classrooms have been stripped of a lot of furniture so only the essential items remain and start and finish times and breaks and lunches will be staggered.

There are also wall-mounted hand sanitisers and hand washing stations outside classrooms.

On Wednesday afternoons the school will be closed to everyone except the children of key workers.

When it is safe for the other year groups to return pupils will have to attend on a rota basis to ensure their safety and by the end of the academic year all year groups should be attending but not at the same time.

Mrs Edwards said staffing would be the school’s main issue with some unable to return due to underlying health problems.

She added: “If we can’t maintain the safety and wellbeing of the children and staff we’ll rethink again and change our plans because there’s too much at stake.

“Along with other people who have continued to work right through on the frontline, I think people in education, like the NHS, are doing a phenomenal job.

“It will be fabulous to see the children back again.”

The school is based in temporary buildings in Gosbrook Road while a permanent building is being constructed on part of the Mapledurham playing fields.

Mrs Edwards also responded to comments made by former education secretary Michael Gove earlier this month that if teachers really cared about children they would want them to be in schools as teaching is a vocation.

She said: “It’s his suggestion that everything we do, we don’t do it with the best intentions for the children.”

Chris Hirst, headteacher of Sonning Common Primary School, said it had remained open for children of key workers.

This had started off with about six or seven children per day but at one point went up to 24.

From next week he expects more children of key workers to attend so that there could as many as 50 on site in a day.

Reception, year one and year six pupills will return either next week or, at the latest, the week after.

Mr Hirst said: “On any one day there would be an increase of another 35 children, which doesn’t sound a lot but that’s on top of the 50 that are already on site.” One year group will have to attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, while another on Thursdays and Fridays.

The school has cleaning stations in every room and children have to wash their hands when they enter and leave. It also has separate areas for physical education and for play,

Furniture has been taken out of classrooms and personal protective equipment supplied.

Meanwhile, the school is still continuing with virtual learning.

Mr Hirst said he couldn’t wait for a return to normal but added: “I’m not sure what ‘normal’ is going to look like.

“To be honest, we’re here for the children and the families that we support. We’re here to educate the children.”

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said: “Schools have been asked to complete a risk assessment in conjunction with staff and union representatives in preparation for increasing the number of children attending.

“The risks and challenges are wide ranging and will vary so what works in one school may not work in another. This means that some schools will be able to welcome more children, or more year groups than others. Each school will act in the best interests of each child and family.”

Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock said: “We really want to get more pupils back at school learning but we’ve been very clear that this must only happen when the time is right and when schools are safe.

“We continue to monitor the situation carefully, alongside our schools.

“The council is still working with school leaders to support them in gradually opening further to certain year groups from June 1, if that is what schools decide to do, and in line with Government guidance.”