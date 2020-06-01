Horrible Histories to join party

A PRODUCTION of Horrible Histories — Barmy Britain is coming to Henley Festival’s Car Park Party this summer.

The Birmingham Stage Company will perform two shows at the “drive-in” comedy, karaoke and theatre event which will be held on Lion Meadow from Thursday to Saturday, July 9 to 11.

The shows will be held on the Saturday and will feature Queen Boudicca, Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by Richard III.

Chief executive Nick Mattingley said: “We’re not just catering for the musical or comedy tastes, there’s parents with children who want to be entertained as well.

“Horrible Histories is a fantastic brand, very educational with sell-out audiences at all the locations it has been to. One wonders what gruesomeness they will reveal. Buckle up, Henley!”

Mr Mattingley said that if the shows proved popular, the festival had the ability to add more on the Sunday.

Actor Neal Foster, manager of the Birmingham Stage Company, said “We’re delighted to be taking part. We’ve played the West End, Broadway and the Sydney Opera House so its brilliant to be able to bring our West End hit show back to a stage, albeit an unusual one.

“We’re excited to see what it will be like playing to an audience of cars, so let’s get those windscreen wipers waving and emergency lights flashing.”

The first night will feature acts supplied by the Comedy Store but these have sold out, so two more shows have been added to the Friday line-up, although more than half the tickets for these shows have already gone.

The planned cinema screenings on Friday have been cancelled as cinemas can’t re-open until July 4.

On Saturday there will be a sing-a-long concert by the Massaoke Band. One of these shows has sold out.

Members of the audience must remain in their cars. Vehicles will be parked 2m apart and number plates will be checked on entry. Tickets will be scanned through windows, so no human contact is necessary.

A range of food and drink will be available. Toilet facilities will be provided with social distancing and health and safety measures in place.

To buy tickets, visit www.carparkparty.com