Riverside hotel goes on market for £7.5m

AN historic hotel in Henley is up for sale for offers in the region of £7.5 million.

The Red Lion, on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, dates back to 1632 and is Grade II listed.

It is currently being used to house 12 homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

It closed in March along with other “non-essential” businesses and was asked to accept its new “guests” after the lockdown was announced by the Government.

The hotel has 35 en-suite bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, conference suites and events facilities for up to 200 guests as well as 25 parking spaces. The freehold is being marketed by estate agents Knight Frank, who describe the business as a “prominent riverside boutique hotel” with original period features and with planning permission to add four more bedrooms within the existing footprint of the building.

An additional three bedrooms are capable of conversion from staff accommodation and there is potential to add 16 additional bedrooms, subject to the necessary consents.

The Red Lion is currently housing the homeless at the request of South Oxfordshire District Council to safeguard vulnerable people from covid-19.

The council says it has “robust” procedures in place to ensure the welfare of those placed into temporary accommodation and to minimize, where possible, the impact on other people.

The Red Lion is run by the MG Hotels group, which also runs the Manor Hotel in Datchet.

