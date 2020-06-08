Mutual aid groups to continue support

SUPPORT groups set up to help residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic have pledged to continue helping those who are no longer considered to be shielding.

The Government sent text messages last week to tell people thay they no longer qualify for assistance.

Groups covering Henley, Shiplake, Binfield Heath, and Aston & Remenham have said they will continue to offer help with things like shopping and collecting prescriptions for those who were shielding.

Vulnerable people advised to stay home are now able to go outdoors again. The Government announced that they could leave their homes from Monday as long as they are able to maintain strict social distancing.

They can do so with members of their own household. If they live alone, they can spend time outdoors with one person from another household. Ideally, this should be the same person each time.

Emma Taylor, of Henley Mutual Aid, said: “When we saw that the Government was sending out texts to people telling them they were no longer considered to be shielding and would not qualify for help, we wanted to reassure local residents that our volunteers will continue to support people for as long as they feel they need it.”

Kate Oldridge, who runs the Shiplake volunteer group, said: “Our help is for anyone who needs it and that will include people who are required to quarantine after track and trace comes in if they have no family and friends to support them.”

Amanda Jennings, of the Binfield Heath volunteer group, said: “We have a great network of volunteers in the village and we can continue to support residents with whatever they need. We don’t want anyone to feel they cannot ask for help.”

Andrea Peart, of the Aston and Remenham volunteers, said: “We still have a number of people we are helping and we want them to know that our support is continuing.”

The Wootton Manor coronavirus support group is also continuing its support of residents.

To ask for help from any of these groups, fill in the help request form on www.henley mutualaid.org.uk