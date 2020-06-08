Three hurt in fights

THREE people were injured in two attacks in Henley on the same evening.

Police said two 18-year-old youths suffered head injuries after a fight between two groups in Meadow Road at Road at about 9.30pm on Monday last week.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

The second incident happened about 40 minutes later in Reading Road when five men got out of car approached two boys pushing a bike. They chased the boys, assaulted them and took the bike before driving off again.

One of the boys, aged 17, received a cut to his abdomen and required hospital treatment.

Police believe the two incidents involved the same men.

One of the offenders is described as a man in his late teens to early twenties, with a slim to medium build, who was wearing shorts. The car involved was a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

Two 18-year-old men from Maidenhead were arrested, one on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and the other on suspicion of robbery and affray. A 17-year-old from Henley was arrested on suspicion of affray. All three have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should police on 101 and quote reference number 43200154394.