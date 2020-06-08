£30,000 win for mystery local resident

Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
Monday, 08 June 2020
A RESIDENT of Nuffield has won £30,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, scooped the prize after their postcode, RG9 5RT, was announced as a winner on Sunday.
They said: “Oh my giddy aunt, I can’t believe it. I’m absolutely blown away. I know everyone says this, but I’ve never won anything in my life.”
08 June 2020
