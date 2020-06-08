Barry Keith Holmes — June 7, 1939 to May 2, 2020

BARRY HOLMES, who was a prominent industrialist, died from covid-19 on May 2, aged 80.

He was a chartered mechanical engineer by profession and an elected member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, which was founded in 1847 by railway pioneer George Stephenson and others and now has 120,000 members in 140 countries.

Barry originally undertook his training and apprenticeship with ICL, a prominent UK mainframe computer company which was later acquired by Fujitsu.

He was awarded a travelling scholarship with Philips and travelled to the Netherlands to broaden his knowledge of the manufacturing sector.

Barry became production director in the UK for Kearney & Trecker, a world-class manufacturer of heavy industrial machinery with headquarteres in Milwaukee.

At one point the company’s plant in Milwaukee was the largest in the world, devoted exclusively to the manufacture of industrial milling machines.

The “Milwaukee-Matic” was one of the first numerically controlled machining centres in the world, which led to modern day manufacturing.

Barry became managing director at CompAir in the UK, which at that time was based in High Wycombe, so he and his wife Lesley moved to Henley.

CompAir is a world-class global manufacturer of compressors for a wide range of applications, including North Sea oil as well as the pharmaceutical and food and beverage production sectors.

Barry was an advocate for education and was actively involved with Young Enterprise, helping to advise many young entrepreneurs. At Wycombe Abbey School, a world leader in girls’ boarding education, he advised young entrepreneurs on industry and business.

Barry became a managing director at Arlington Securities, a pioneer developer of business parks set up and led by Raymond Mould and Patrick Vaughan, doyens of the property industry.

Arlington, which became a part of British Aerospace, quickly grew into the largest business park developer in Europe.

Barry was responsible for completing the Aztec West Business Park, near Bristol, which was originally conceived as a science park and is now home to more than 100 blue chip companies and 7,000 employees. The Aztec Centre was opened by Margaret Thatcher when she was prime minister.

Barry was also responsible for the successful development of Birmingham Business Park, which is now home to some 7,000 employees and some of the world’s best-known brand names, such as Rolls Royce. At the time, Birmingham Business Park was leading the field in low density and high-quality business parks set in superbly landscaped environments.

The Waterside Centre at Birmingham Business Park was opened by the Princess Royal.

Barry also became marketing director at Arlington and was introduced to the design and construction industry.

He could not help but make comparisons between construction and the advanced manufacturing sector where he had spent a large part of his successful career.

It was because of this unique perspective that Barry then led the Design Build Foundation, a new organisation set up to make improvements to the design and construction industry with the support of 50 of the UK’s most prominent property owners, architects, engineers, surveyors and construction companies.

The School of Construction Management and Engineering at the University of Reading, where the Foundation was based, was then world-leading and one of the most highly rated academic departments in the world.

Arlington was a founder of the Foundation and remained actively involved in its work for many years.

Other founders included the John Lewis Partnership, Marks & Spencer and Tesco, architects Foster and Partners and leading construction companies such as AMEC, BAM and N G Bailey.

The Foundation published its seminal report, Designing and Building a World-Class Industry, in 1996.

As part of this report, an industry-wide action plan was developed and the work of implementing this was led by Barry and the team at the Foundation.

One of the early successes was the setting up of a leadership programme at Henley Management College as well as significant improvements to the work of the design and construction industry, including developing new collaborative working business models.

The Foundation merged with the Reading Construction Forum and is now a part of Constructing Excellence, which is a movement for change for the construction industry based at the Building Research Establishment in Watford.

Barry was a member of the Savage Club, which was founded in 1857 and comprises a wide range of members from the arts, music, drama, literature, science and law.

Barry also became a member of Lions Clubs International, a network of more than 1.4 million members worldwide dedicated to helping those in need. He became president of Henley Lions Club.

He was a member of Probus, a worldwide organisation of business and professional people, and held the position of chairman of the Henley club.

Barry’s dry sense of humour, impeccable manners and total professionalism made him a person to whom many looked to for inspiration and leadership.

In his spare time, he was a flying enthusiast and was a member of the Aeronautical Society. He enjoyed learning to fly many different aircraft types.

Barry leaves his much-loved family, his wife, Lesley, children Chris and Tessa, and grandchildren, Cameron, Felicity, Emily, Stuart and Jenny.