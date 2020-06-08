Monday, 08 June 2020

Big delivery

HUNDREDS of thousands of items of personal protective equipment have been delivered to Oxfordshire schools as they began to
re-open this week.

These comprised 151,000 surgical, water resistant masks, 181,000 aprons, 121,000 gloves and 900 visors as well as 7,500 litres of sanitiser.

