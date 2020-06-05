Shops happy to start trading again as lockdown is loosened

INDEPENDENT shops and businesses in Henley are re-opening.

The Government says all non-essential retailers can begin trading again on June 15 as long as they follow strict guidelines designed to reduce the risk of spreading the covid-19 infection.

Owners are keen to get back to work after weeks in lockdown during which they had no sales income but still had bills such as rent to pay.

Some businesses have already been allowed to open.

Drycleaner and launderer Reids of Henley in Reading Road

re-opened on Monday.

Owner Ian Reid said he could have remained open during the lockdown as the business is considered essential but decided not to in order to protect his staff and customers.

Mr Reid, 45, who has run the business for 26 years, said: “I think that when you’re running a business it is as much about public opinion and we followed the public mood at the time.”

Now he says it’s time to get the local economy going again.

“I think this crisis has highlighted how much shopping we can do online and businesses need to re-open otherwise it could all remain online,” said Mr Reid. He praised the Government for its support schemes, which enabled him to furlough his 12 staff.

“Now we have everybody back apart from two and that’s simply because they’re part-time workers. They’re still on furlough so we comply with the guidance.

“We also got the £10,000 small business grant, which helped to pay the rent and our utility bills.”

Now the store has re-opened, all the staff wear gloves, masks and visors. They have been instructed to apply anti-bacterial sprays to surfaces every time a customer visits and must also observe the 2m social distancing rules.

Only two customers may enter the shop at any one time and are urged to pay by contactless card.

Mr Reid said that as well as the time the business had been closed, he had lost trade because so many events such as the Henley Festival had been cancelled. “We’ll just have to evolve and muddle through,” he said.

Brook House, a furniture and interiors store in Reading Road, also re-opened on Monday.

The business has been run by Jonathan and Louisa Bisson, from Nuffield, since 1999 and they used the lockdown period to refurbish the showroom.

Mr Bisson said: “It was looking a bit tired and it was time for a change. It really feels like a fresh start and we felt there had to be something positive out of this. We have new stock in and it feels exciting to be opening up again.

“The town is getting busier every day and I think people will be glad there is somewhere other than a supermarket to go to.

“We have weathered this period well and the Government has been an enormous help. We own the building we operate from and we are very lucky.”

The Naughty Mutt Nice dog grooming salon in Reading Road, has been open for about a fortnight but is already fully booked for the next three weeks.

Priority was given to customers whose appointments were cancelled when the lockdown was announced and new hygiene measures are now in place.

Dogs must be washed as soon as they arrive and certain procedures like nail clipping remain off-limits. A protective screen has been put up at the cash register and appointments are being staggered.

Owner Karole Robertson said: “It’s a relief for owners to get their dogs’ coats cut because they grow faster in warmer weather, when they need to be shorter to keep them cool.

“Many had bought clipping sets at home and given it a go, which they say made them realise how difficult the task is.

“It’s brilliant to be able to see my regulars again and I’m so thankful for their patience and loyalty after such a long time apart.”

Chocolate shop Gorvett & Stone in Duke Street will re-open on June 15 but has been offering an online delivery service since the lockdown began in March.

Owner Matt Stone, 47, who has run the shop with his wife Elinor Gorvett, 47, since 2004, said: “The first three weeks of lockdown were just before Easter and were key trading times. Our sales were massively affected.

“We understand fully the reasons for the lockdown and it’s one of those things you just have to take on the chin.”

He will introduce measures to limit the risk of people contracting the virus.

Mr Stone said: “We will do more social distancing, have sanitising stations and our staff will be wearing masks. I’m still apprehensive and not sure how it’s all going to work. It’s all very well people queuing when there are only one or two shops open but how are we going to queue in the streets when every shop is open?”

He was able to furlough most of his six staff and received a £10,000 grant.

Mr Stone said: “Without getting into any of the politics, for small businesses like ours the Government’s support proved essential.”

The Best Turkish Barbers in Duke Street is hoping to re-open as soon as the Government gives the go-ahead. It has been closed since March 20 and the four staff have been furloughed.

Only two staff instead of four will work when the barbers does re-open and the shop will operate a one in, one out policy.

Owner Zubeyir Gezen said: “We will open as soon as they say we’re allowed and we’re starting to decorate — something more colourful and brighter.

“The lockdown has had a really big effect on our business but it’s not only about the business. We’re fed up at home and want to work. Also, people text and email us, asking us when we are open. We don’t know but we’re looking forward to getting back”