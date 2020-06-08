Monday, 08 June 2020

Praise for volunteers

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has marked national Volunteers’ Week by praising its helpers.

They range from people who welcome visitors via those who help conserve and maintain the museum’s displays to the board of trustees.

Last year the museum relied on more than 1,000 hours of help from volunteers. Museum director Sarah Posey said: “As a registered charity with no government funding, the volunteers are a very important part of our museum family and we simply could not open our doors each day without them.

“I’d like to take the opportunity of Volunteers’ Week to celebrate and pay tribute to the tireless work they do and to thank them very much.”

