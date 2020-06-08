Covid-19 deaths less than expected

MORE than 40 people in the Henley area died from coronavirus in the first few weeks of the outbreak in the UK.

Eight deaths occurred in the town itself while there were five fatalities in Nettlebed & Watlington and another five in the Balmore Park area of Caversham.

Separate figures show there have been at least 100 deaths in South Oxfordshire, half of them in care homes.

The figures, which were published by the Office for National Statistics, cover the period from March 1 — four days before the first death of a woman in her seventies at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading was announced — until April 17, when there had already been six days where the UK daily death toll had exceeded 1,000.

There were two deaths each in Shiplake & Binfield Heath, Sonning Common & Kidmore End and Benson & Crowmarsh Gifford.

There were three deaths in the area of Buckinghamshire that covers the Hambleden Valley. Five areas of Caversham recorded a total of 14 deaths.

Sonning & Woodley north recorded one death while there were four in Twyford west & Charvil and two in Twyford east & Wargrave.

The data is based on details collected when certified deaths were registered.

The ONS also recorded covid-19 deaths across each local authority area up to May 22.

In South Oxfordshire there were 100 deaths, 50 of them in cares homes, 46 in hospital, three at home and one in a “communal establishment”.

In Wokingham there were 135 fatalities, including 71 in care homes and 56 in hospital.

Reading recorded 147 deaths, including 57 in care homes, 77 in hospital, seven at home and four in hospices.

Meanwhile, the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has recorded 175 deaths from March 1 to the present day while Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recorded 177.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs a number of smaller community hospitals including Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, recorded 22 deaths.

Henley MP John Howell said: “I think that period covers a large part of the peak of the virus, which we’re beyond now, and what’s absolutely crucial is doing as much as we can to get rid of the disease.”

“I think every death is a tragedy and I mourn those as much as anyone else.

“If there’s a bright side to look on in all of this, it is not as many deaths as people originally feared and that has been because the social distancing and the lockdown have been quite effective.

“The incidences of covid-19 in South Oxfordshire is 0.4 per cent and that is something that the people can be proud to have achieved.”

Mr Howell said the next set of ONS figures should show a decline in the number of deaths.

Dr Philip Unwin, senior partner at the Hart Surgery in Henley, agreed that the number of deaths in the Henley area were much lower than expected.

He said: “I don’t think we have been particularly badly struck with cororonvirus. We thought it was going to be a lot worse.”

There had been no need to use a clinic set up at Townlands to treat people affected by coronavirus and the temporary Nightingale Hospital set up around the country were empty.

Dr Unwin said: “It goes to show that either all the efforts that have been made have been worth it, or it means we got it wrong and we have overestimated the impact it would have on the NHS.

“I think that overall the impact has been less than we thought but we still have no idea who has immunity to it and who has had the disease. There's always that potential to get that second spike of infection.

“The bit that’s been a bit scary is the impact it’s had on some of our nursing homes, where most of the deaths will have been.

“It would very helpful to know if all those people working in the care industry were still vulnerable or not — that’s the real problem we’re having at the moment.”

He said medical professionals and the Government had “grossly underestimated” the effect of the disease on care homes.

“Huge amounts of money have been spent on looking after the NHS and it’s absolutely right that it should happen but not at the expense of the other people who experiencing the same disease.

“The disease is just as dangerous in care homes but they don’t have the strength of the public opinion that the NHS has and we have just ignored them and it’s very, very unfair.”