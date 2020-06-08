Traders in demand as rules relaxed

TRADES and services in the Henley area have experienced a surge in demand following the partial lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

Some businesses shut after the Government ordered the closure of “non-essential” suppliers on March 23 while others could remain open for urgent or critical work.

Manor Mix Concrete, which is based at Manor Farm in Peppard, continued to supply motorway and national infrastructure projects but everything else went on hold.

It conducts a large proportion of its business with the housebuilding sector, which was shut down to control the spread of the virus and only allowed to resume on May 4.

The following week, the Government eased its “stay at home” order and said people should return to work if they couldn’t do their jobs from home.

Manor Mix had furloughed 15 of its 17 staff but has since recalled all bar one and says it is working hard to meet a high number of orders, all while observing social distancing rules.

It lost money during April, for which it is seeking Government support, but trade has already returned to normal levels as its clients race to get projects back on track.

Office manager Annabel Fox said: “We had a significant downturn in the day-to-day business and quite a significant loss of revenue but May should match our usual expectations even though a week of that was still spent in lockdown.

“We’re having no luck with government relief. We’re putting lots of effort into jumping through all their hoops only to find we get nothing.

“We need to keep some working capital as our supplier obligations remain the same and it’s a juggling act to keep them on board.

“We can’t keep up with demand at the moment. In recent weeks we’ve been doing a lot of small home-based jobs like shed bases. With everyone being at home, I think shed sales must have gone through the roof.

“However, they’re not our bread and butter and it’s good that the construction jobs are coming back. We could do better than last year because everything’s been suspended for so long that there’s an awful lot of catching up to do.”

Peppard Building Supplies, near Emmer Green, has re-opened with a limited service for existing customers only and visits to the site are strictly by appointment.

A spokesman said it was running at about a quarter of its usual capacity and was struggling to meet demand but was treating health and safety as its top priority.

Paul Kenyon, from Kidmore End, who trades as Hi Glass Window Cleaning, rang all his domestic customers to check that they were happy for him to return and for now he only works outside.

Mr Kenyon, who claimed Government relief as a self-employed trader said: “When they said only essential work could go ahead, I decided to stop.

“I do more than 20 shops in Henley and they all stopped trading so I’d lost a lot of my business anyway and only one of them is open at the moment even now.

“A lot of our customers in houses are now comfortable with the idea of us coming back so that’s picking up again.”