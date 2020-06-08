Fringe festival is worldwide hit as gardening events are only available online

THE virtual Chelsea Fringe Henley festival has been hailed a success.

Events were due to take place in and around the town last month before the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers Victoria Newton and Jane Macfarlane-Duckworth decided to take the festival online and were delighted with the response.

The festival attracted interest from across the world and some events were viewed hundreds of times.

Mrs Newton said: “It went better than our wildest dreams. Together with the event holders themselves, it has been a real team effort and very successful.”

Tuc Ahmad, a parent and governor of Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, uploaded a film of the school grounds, which have been transformed in recent years to include a wildlife pond, orchard, wildflower and vegetable areas, woodland margin, beehives and a “magical storytelling chair”.

Mr Ahmad, who runs the school’s garden club and was part of the team that made the transformation, said: “It is a real honour to have our hard work recognised through initiatives like Henley Chelsea Fringe. We were very ambitious in our original plans for adding nature to our grounds and then worked incredibly hard, with lots of wonderful support from the local community, to enhance what we had to create a biodiverse space that is a truly inspiring place to learn, work and play.

“It was quite emotional to see this beautiful film highlighting how far we have come after five years.” Parent Marco Barcella, who made the film, said: “The grounds at Badgemore are truly magical — it is such a photogenic space.

“My son is in reception and I am passionate about everything the school has to offer.

“Finding slow worms at break time, eating fruit from the orchard, building log piles for the minibeasts, learning about the bees or having lessons round a campfire — it is so far from most people’s school experience and I really believe it’s how school should be.”

An afternoon of garden poetry produced by the Free Range Poets was viewed almost 150 times via the festival’s YouTube channel. Mrs Newton said: “We wouldn’t have had 150 people attending the event in person.”

A Pilates for gardeners event run by Ruth Green, of Pneuma Pilates, from her garden in Sonning Common attracted more than 30 people.

A tour and talk by Jan Mirkowski, owner of the Fairmile Vineyard in Henley, plus a tasting tutorial by Martin Chapman, of Watlington Fine Wines, was viewed by more than 100 people.

The video was filmed by Ms Macfarlane-Duckworth’s daughter Maia Sherwood-Rogers, who is a documentary maker. Mrs Newton said: “Next year we’ll have actual events and we’ll put some of those online and we might run some online-only events as well.

“We were quite sceptical and worried as it was all fairly last minute but now have a real feeling of achievement that it was as successful as it could have been.”

To see the school film, visit https://youtu.be/AwjDIPaJPoc