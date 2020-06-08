100-year-old war veteran with such vivid memories

A SECOND World War veteran who survived four-and-a-half years in a German prisoner of war camp has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Dick Charlton, a lifelong Henley resident, enjoyed a small party to mark the occasion at the Chilterns Court Care Centre, off York Road, on Tuesday.

He was visited by family members, including his daughters Shirley Green, who travelled from Wales, and Linda Gibson, who lives in Reading, as well as Mrs Green’s grown-up children Annabelle and Alex and Annabelle’s five-year-old daughter Emily.

Because of social distancing rules, guests could only see him one or two at a time while wearing personal protective equipment and sitting outside in the garden. They also had to remain at least 2m apart.

Mr Charlton said: “I’m quite surprised to have got this far as I never thought I’d make it to 100, especially after everything I went through in the war.

“My birthday has come at an awkward time but there’s nothing you can do about that and I’m pleased to see everyone.”

The centenarian was called up to fight as soon as the conflict broke out in September 1939 and was captured in action in France the following year.

He was put to work in a Nazi prison camp in what is now south-western Poland, near the Czech border. Towards the end of the war he was forced on a gruelling four-month “death march” which claimed many of his comrades’ lives.

After being demobbed, he returned to his home town and joined the Harpsden branch of the Royal British Legion.

He is thought to be the last surviving member of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry who fought in the war and was awarded the Henley town medal for service to the community in 2018.

Mr Charlton was born at Hennerton Cottage, off Wargrave Road, but soon afterwards moved to a private estate between Rotherfield Road and Peppard Lane where his father William was head gardener.

Mr Charlton snr lived in a workman’s cottage with his wife Mary and their 11 children, Dick, William, Fred, Charlie, Jack, Jim, Nellie, Evelyn, Margaret, Joan and Jean.

Dick’s brothers also went on to fight in the war and all survived but he is now the only living sibling. He attended Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road and then the National School in Deanfield Avenue, now the site of The Henley College’s Deanfield campus. During this time he played for its football team under a Mr Ackroyd.

“My childhood home was a lovely place but very busy — the only trouble was that there were just two bedrooms,” said Mr Charlton. “We had the boys in the attic and the girls in the rooms.

“Some of the girls were in service, so a lot of them lived with their employers, which kept the numbers down. It was more normal to have butlers or other helpers living in your home back then.

“My school days were a very happy time. Henley wasn’t the kind of town it is now — it was a lot smaller and you’d see deliveries being made by horse and cart.”

Mr Charlton left school when he was 14 to work alongside his father and a few years later joined the Territorial Army, which met once a week at the old drill hall in Greys Road car park.

He heard war had broken out while standing outside the Argyll in Market Place, where a public address system had been set up to play an urgent radio broadcast by the prime minister Neville

Chamberlain.

This was unexpected as people believed Adolf Hitler would curtail his ongoing advance across Europe and Mr Chamberlain had seemingly agreed a peace deal with the dictator the year beforehand.

Mr Charlton received his call-up papers soon afterwards and was posted to East Woodhay, near

Newbury.

He recalled: “People didn’t really take much notice of Hitler until he went into Poland and it all started from there. It came as quite a shock. I remember Mr Chamberlain announced that basically he’d been trying to talk to Hitler but it was going nowhere and we were now at war.

“Everything started to move very quickly after that and all the reserves were called up. I’d been in the reserves for a while and done all my exercises and training on the range so I was ready.

“I remember coming home from working on a property in Shiplake and my mother said I’d got my papers. That was that — I had to report to the drill hall before we moved out.

“I knew it was coming and never worried because what was the point? You were just doing your duty.”

Mr Charlton spent several months on training marches and learning trench warfare before he left Southampton for Le Havre in January 1940. From here he was sent to the front line near Waterloo in Belgium.

He said he and his colleagues never felt afraid, nor contemplated whether Britain would win or lose.

“We never even thought about that,” he said. “We’d joined up so we knew what we were in for — we had a job to do and just needed to get on with it.”

After several months of manoeuvres, in which British reconnaissance troops were tracking their German counterparts, the two sides engaged and the British were forced back by the enemy’s superior firepower.

They retreated first to Lille and then Cassel in northern France.

Mr Charlton said: “The order came out to move back and that’s what we did because they had so much heavy stuff compared with us. We didn’t have the kind of kit we had on D-Day and weren’t prepared so we had to keep retreating.

“It was terrible — we just got bombed, bombed and bombed again and many people were killed.”

He was initially tasked with escorting the wounded to safety as he was a confident shot from regularly using shotguns in his job as a groundsman.

He briefly spent time at a chateau where the wounded were resting but was called back to fight at Cassel, where the British were surrounded by a German Tiger tank unit. They tried to break free on the evening of May 29 but the enemy opened fire, forcing them to dive back into the safety of their trenches.

They then tried to retreat through the network, which at one point was crossed by a busy road so they had to resurface to get to the other side.

Mr Charlton recalled: “Climbing back out was difficult because they had these thick sides and you were sticking your head up into danger. You’d say to yourself ‘right, hit or miss, here goes’ and run over as quickly as you could.

“Some people didn’t make it and we saw them all lying out there but I was lucky and moved on to the next trench.”

Despite their best efforts, the group eventually found themselves pinned down again.

Mr Charlton still recalls the sound of “moaning Minnies”, a German mortar which made a screaming noise as it fell, coming down all around them.

“This sergeant major said to one of the lads ‘there’s a barn just over there, we can make it because we’ve got cover’,” he said. “He agreed to go first but only got to the top of the trench before he was shot and his last words to us were ‘give in, lads’. There wasn’t much choice because if you stood up you’d get shot straight away.”

Despite the ordeal which followed, Mr Charlton was lucky to be captured as SS troops committed an atrocity against 80 British and French prisoners during that battle.

Having surrendered in the hope of fair treatment, they were crammed into a barn and grenades were thrown in, which didn’t kill everyone so the Germans opened fire on the survivors. Mr Charlton has since visited the site to pay his respects.

He and his fellow prisoners were stripped of their clothing, had their heads shaved and were photographed, then marched to the French-German border, where they were loaded onto a train with old wooden carriages for a four-day journey across Europe.

During this time they had little to eat apart from the occasional bowl of soup at stations along the way.

They were unloaded at camp Stalag VIII-B in the so-called Blechhammer or “sheet metal hammer” region, which at the time was in eastern Germany.

This was home to a number of chemical plants which made products for the Nazi war effort, including synthetic fuels.

They were housed near a “sub-camp” of Auschwitz, where Jewish prisoners and other victims of the Holocaust were worked to death and then exterminated.

Mr Charlton was assigned a number and imprisoned alongside members of the Royal Warwickshire and Royal Norfolk regiments as well as his own.

They were divided into working parties of 20 to carry out their daily duties, which included shifts at a hydrogen plant and erecting electricity pylons.

Initially breakfast was only a small brown loaf to be shared between three people, sometimes with a little meat if they were lucky, then they got nothing more apart from a bowl of soup at the end of the day.

However, the situation improved when the Red Cross began delivering more substantial food parcels.

Mr Charlton said: “There were 20 of us sleeping in a room with bunks and people would get ill all the time because the food was so terrible. You’d be up at 6am and you’d have to make that little bit of bread last all day.

“Some guards were very strict and some were a little bit more lenient but they’d always come down hard on you if anything went wrong.

“Apart from that it generally wasn’t too bad — the only trouble is that it was work, work, work. I was in with a lot of lads I knew from back home so we stayed in touch after the war.”

Mr Charlton’s group kept their spirits up by singing music hall and popular songs including one with the lyrics: “You can’t beat the old English spirit... old England will always win through.”

They would also be entertained by one man who previously worked as an actor.

In January 1945, as the Russians were advancing on Germany with the Allies closing in to the west, the Germans cleared the camp in a bid to destroy all traces of its existence and delay their captives’ liberation.

More than 80,000 prisoners were marched westwards through mountainous countryside in one of the coldest winters of the 20th century, with temperatures as low as -25C and still dropping below freezing into March.

It is believed that about 3,500 from Britain, the Commonwealth and the United States died along the way, as did many more from elsewhere.

The prisoners had to walk up to 40km a day, resting wherever they could each night, and many suffered health problems including gangrene, frostbite and typhus. Some froze to death while others were shot for falling behind or trying to flee.

Mr Charlton said: “There was a foot of snow when the order came in and we were told that we were all moving as the camp had been bombed. You had to carry whatever you could and leave everything else behind on your bunk.

“We ended up taking a long march through the Carpathian foothills and the Sudetenland but many of us could barely make it. A lot of people had only taken their boots and they stuffed them with straw to make all that walking easier.

“We never had much food during that time, only the odd bit of grub. I can’t remember much because it was such a long time ago but I remember getting to Bavaria and hearing bells clanging in the distance. That’s when a guard said ‘you’ve finished marching now - we’ll take you’.”

From late April the prisoners were kept at a camp just outside Munich, where they were able to wash. They remained here until it was liberated by American troops in early May.

Mr Charlton said: “One day, one of the lads said ‘do you know what? There’s no guards about’ so I had a look and thought ‘oh, that’s funny’. Then all of a sudden we could hear all this noise and machine guns going off. General George Patton and his men then came tearing through the camp fences and the general stood up on his tank and said ‘you lads are free’. Everyone was cheering and, my goodness, I certainly was. It was an enormous noise that went up.

“Then General Patton said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve got to go now but General Alexander Patch will take care of you. The other general was then chucking out these K-rations with biscuits and all sorts in them.”

The group were cared for by the Americans for about a week before moving to an aerodrome on the River Danube, where they enjoyed a shower and a hot meal.

Mr Charlton recalls being urged not to eat too much as it could make him ill after years of a meagre diet.

They stayed here for two or three weeks before being flown back to Ford in West Sussex.

Mr Charlton was given five weeks’ leave before reporting to a specialist training unit in Chester for possible redeployment to the Far East, where the conflict with Japan was continuing.

However, this swiftly ended when the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August that year.

Mr Charlton returned to live at his family’s cottage and met his wife Doris while she was working as a nanny to the landowner’s children. They were married in 1961.

The couple became closer after his mother died and he needed help caring for his father, who passed away some years after that.

They moved to Luker Avenue when the estate was sold for a new housing development and remained there until Mr Charlton was widowed last Christmas.

Mr Charlton joined the Royal British Legion in 1946 and has remained a member ever since.

He said he enjoyed the friendship and collecting for the annual Poppy Appeal and was proud to be awarded the town medal.

He also played for Henley Town Football Club after the war and was in the 1947 team that won the Oxfordshire Senior Cup.

Mr Charlton said: “It’s a good thing that people still remember the war and the people who fought in it.

“My children always used to ask me for my stories and I would tell them bits when they were old enough to hear it.

“I’ve always liked living in Henley and never wanted to move away as it’s where I grew up and the people are always very friendly.

“I haven’t been at Chilterns Court for long so I’m still settling but it’s nice to still be in the town.”