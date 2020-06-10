Family swap homegrown lettuces for food tins

A FAMILY who have been growing lettuces during the lockdown asked their neighbours to swap them for tins of food to support the Henley food bank.

Nicky Woods and her children Harriet, 14, Gus, 11, and Henry, nine, collected three boxes of tinned food as well as donations totalling more than £200.

They ran a stall called Tin for a Tin in Radnor Close for a day. Mrs Woods, who lives in New Street, said: “We wanted a little project with the kids so we decided to buy a greenhouse.

“We asked neighbours for empty tins so we could plant the lettuces in them. They got bigger and bigger so we needed more tins.

“We decided, rather than just give the lettuces to everyone, that it would be nice if people gave a tin of food and we could give them a tin back with produce in it. We thought it would be nice to help the food bank. Even in Henley, there are people that haven’t got anything.”

Mrs Woods and her children wore gloves and masks at the stall and made sure people kept at least 2m apart.

“We had a really great response,” she said. “We got lots of food donations and just over £200.

“People could come and give a tin, take a lettuce and have a chat, which was nice. It was really pleasurable and fulfilling.”