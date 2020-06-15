Comfortable family home with lovely garden

A FOUR-BEDROOM house situated in one of the best roads in Henley is on the market.

Antony and Laura Reineke have lived at the property in Berkshire Road with their children Mae, 19, Ava, 17, and Alfie, 14, for the last 12 years.

Mrs Reineke said: “When we bought it it was a very small Fifties property and we completely revamped the whole thing.

“We spend a lot of time in the lovely sunny kitchen.

“The neighbours are lovely and it has got one of the biggest gardens in the road. It’s a lovely comfortable family home.”

The property is being marketed by Penny & Sinclair, of Hart Street, Henley, and has a guide price of £1.3million for the freehold.

As well as the four bedrooms, including a master with en-suite and dressing room, the house has a spacious, flexible living space and an open plan kitchen/dining space opening on to beautiful gardens. A recessed porch leads into a large reception hall.

There is a sitting room with a fireplace and bay window. To the right, a door disguised as a bookcase adds a sense of fun and leads to the cloakroom and office/

family room.

In the open plan kitchen/dining space there is a large island unit with a breakfast bar and ample worktop space. Two sets of glazed doors lead to a good-sized terrace and there are steps leading down to the garden with lawn and mature trees and shrubs.

There is a snug/music room leading off the kitchen with excellent built-in storage. Outside, the property has gable windows and a smart rendered finish. To the front there is ample off-street parking and a well-kept lawn. The property is sited adjacent to Peppard Lane, giving access to countryside walks down Drawback Hill to Harpsden Woods, yet less that three quarters of a mile from the station.

Trinity primary and Gillotts School are an easy walk away. For viewing appointments, call (01491) 739000.

Meanwhile, Ballards estate agents in Hart Street is marketing Orchard House, a detached Edwardian home in Rotherfield Road, Henley, with a guide price of £2,675,000 for the freehold.

The property, built in 1907, is located in one of the most prestigious roads in the town, yet close to open countryside.

It features a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, guest suite and three further bedrooms along with a family bathroom.

There is also a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room leading through to a study/family room with utility room off, reception hall, cloakroom, drawing room with open fireplace, dining room, cellar and spacious landing.

In addition, there are mature landscaped gardens of almost two-thirds of an acre and a quadruple garage block with accommodation above comprising an open plan kitchen/sitting room, double bedroom and bathroom. Additional outbuildings include a summerhouse.

Planning permission has been granted for two new properties on the site or to extend the current house with a two-storey wing.

Ballards is also marketing a first floor luxury flat in Friday Street within the residents’ parking scheme. With a guide price of £235,000 for the leasehold, it has a bright open plan living area with a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a shower room.

Viewings are strictly by appointment. Call Ballards on (01491) 411055.