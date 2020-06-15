Developer asked to reduce size of homes

A DEVELOPER building 240 homes in Benson is unhappy after being asked to reduce the size of some of them.

David Wilson Homes was granted planning permission in 2018 to build on two sites, one north of Watlington Road and The Sands and the other east of Hale Road, both north of the village.

Both sites were earmarked for development in the Benson neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum that year.

The developer agreed to build a section of the proposed “edge road”, or bypass, to help alleviate congestion in the village centre.

Now the company is objecting to a request by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to change the type of housing.

Benson parish councillor Philip Murray, who sits on the neighbourhood plan delivery team, said that in the original plans there were some two-bedroom houses, lots with three bedrooms and a “fair number” of four-bedroom properties. Now the district council wanted to make many of the larger houses smaller.

He said there was ome “unhappiness” from the developer and the parish council was “in the middle”.

Councillor Rob Jordan said: “It decreases their profitability.” Cllr Murray replied: “Hugely. Sorry, my belief is it must do.”

Jon Fowler, also of the neighbourhood plan delivery team, said: “We want to see a fair and equitable solution across all the developments.”