Dinghy stolen

Monday, 15 June 2020
A DINGHY was stolen from moorings in Riverside, Henley.
Owner Paul Foxley, of River Terrace, is offering a £40 reward for information leading to its retrieval.
The new boat is yellow 7ft long and 4ft wide and has “tender to Elsie” written on its side. It was taken on Saturday, June 30 sometime after 10pm.
Mr Foxley reported the theft to the police, who said they had received a report of a group of people walking through the town that night with a dinghy.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
