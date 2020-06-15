Monday, 15 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dinghy stolen

A DINGHY was stolen from moorings in Riverside, Henley.

Owner Paul Foxley, of River Terrace, is offering a £40 reward for information leading to its retrieval.

The new boat is yellow 7ft long and 4ft wide and has “tender to Elsie” written on its side. It was taken on Saturday, June 30 sometime after 10pm.

Mr Foxley reported the theft to the police, who said they had received a report of a group of people walking through the town that night with a dinghy.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33