Dentists back to work but emergencies only at first

DENTISTS are re-opening to patients after being shut for more than two months.

Most are offering only essential and emergency work initially in order to help clear a backlog of patients needing treatment.

Practices have been told they can re-open if they put in place appropriate safety measures.

Dentists said they would limit the number of patients in their practices and use personal protective equipment in order to minimise the risk of being infected with covid-19.

Blandy House Dental Practice in Hart Street, Henley, opened on Monday for essential and emergency dental work.

Patrick Chen, a founder of the practice, said: “We’re delighted. Everything’s done for a reason and it was right to contain the disease but it has been heartbreaking for us.

“We have talked to patients who have been in difficulty and to know we could treat them very simply but not being able to has been very difficult professionally.

“We have been able to give good advice and manage them reasonably well but there are patients we do need to see. Over the last 10 weeks we have been putting together all the right protocols and sourcing all the PPE so we could re-open.

“We are taking measures to ensure the patients are only in the practice for treatment and they are fully protected within our care. We are still offering a triage service where we can offer advice remotely. From July 1 onwards, as long as we don’t get a resurgence of coronavirus, we would hope we could by fully operational.”

The Royal House Dental Centre in Station Road, Henley, re-opened on Monday for urgent procedures.

Edward Hems, a partner, said: “We were very upset that we could not see our patients for at least minimal treatment and we were having to refer them to the urgent dental care hubs elsewhere.

“We’re planning for urgent treatments which are not aerosol generating procedures. What we really need to stress to the public is things here will be different when we come back.

In the initial phase we may ask a patient to stay in their car until they are called straight into the surgery. We will talk to them on the phone that morning to confirm they have got no symptoms of covid-19 and confirm they are completely clear before they come in. They will have hand wash available as soon as they walk in.” Mr Hems said the surgery would b doing less than 50 per cent of its normal work initially.

The practice has a limited supply of PPE as it gave 30 gowns to the John Racliffe Hospital in Oxford when it was running short at the height of the crisis.

Mr Hems said: “What we have yet to receive is clear guidance from the Government as to exactly what procedures can be done and what PPE we might need for those procedures.

“We have got to clear the backlog. I’ve got a file full of patients that have phoned us with a broken tooth or other problems.”

Mr Hems said he was disappointed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the re-opening of dental practices when they had not been informed of the plans first.

“It wa sa complete surprise to us,” he said. “We have had no support from the Government while we have been effectively shut and we are still paying business rates. We have been here all along providing telephone advice.”

Courtrai House in Reading Road, Henley, also re-opened on Monday.

In a statement, it said: “While we would like to see all our patients as soon as possible, we will need to prioritise the first appointments for those patients with urgent care needs and initially will be limited on the treatments we can provide. In the short term, please only contact us with an urgent need. “To help us to get back to normal and to see as many patients as possible, our opening hours have been extended. This also allows for extra time needed to clean between appointments and ensure the environment remains as safe as possible for our patients, clinicians and practice colleagues.

“During this time, our clinicians will also be able to run virtual consultations, helping us to address our patients’ needs sooner as well as reduce the number of face-to-face appointments where possible.”

The practice is asking patients to call when they arrive, remain in their car or outside the practice as it will be locked until their appointment is ready to begin. They will take patients’ temperatures before entry and on entry they will be provided with a mask and asked to sanitise their hands.

Watlington Dental Centre is screening patients for covid-19 over the phone and asking them to wait outside the premises in Shirburn Street until just before their appointment.

They must wash their hands twice, once on entering and again in the treatment room, and seats in the waiting area have been spaced out to enable social distancing.

Principal dentist Sunny Chopra said: “We have ve been assessing patients over the phone and referring them to emergency dental hubs if necessary. Not everybody was able to attend these, however, so some patients have been waiting for us to be able to carry out emergency work for some time.

“We are allocating appointments by prioritising those who are in the greatest pain or have been waiting the longest.”