Changes to free bus travel time

RESIDENTS travelling with a concessionary bus pass are being reminded that the service will revert to normal from June 15.

A temporary agreement between bus companies and Oxfordshire County Council allowed pass holders to use the buses before 9am from Monday to Friday in order to take advantage of revised supermarket opening times.

Those people entitled to free travel will return to being able to do so from 9am to midnight and any time at weekends.

Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for transport, said: “The county council decided to give the extra free travel allowance at the height of the covid-19 restrictions when older people and those with disabilities were finding it particularly difficult to do things like shopping and so it made sense to alter the times the pass could be used to match special supermarket openings.

“Now that we are seeing the need decline and demand for bus travel at peak times is expected to rise, we have decided to go back to the longstanding and well-understood arrangements.”