Another local man to run BBC

A MAN from Peppard has been appointed director-general of the BBC.

Tim Davie has been promoted from chief executive of BBC Studios, the largest commercial subsidiary of the corporation.

He will take over from Tony Hall, who lives in Henley, from September 1.

In a statement, Mr Davie said: “This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people.

“Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality.”

Lord Hall said Mr Davie was a “fantastic leader”, adding: “I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”

Mr Davie will be paid £525,000 a year, £75,000 more than Lord Hall but £75,000 less than he received as head of BBC Studios.

The BBC said the salary of the director-general had not been increased since 2012 and this is the level that the salary would have been had inflation been applied.

Mr Davie had agreed to take a salary “standstill” and be paid the same as Lord Hall until August 2021, as all senior managers at the BBC are currently on a salary freeze.

He brings 15 years of experience at an executive level within the BBC, including a period as acting director-general, and director of audio and music.

A Cambridge graduate, he was previously vice-president for marketing and franchise for PepsiCo Europe.

He has spent many years as a trustee of the BBC’s Children in Need charity and more recently as trustee and chairman of Comic Relief.

In 2018 he was made a Commander of the British Empire for services to international trade and he is currently co-chair of the Creative Industries Council.

Mr Davie is married with three children.