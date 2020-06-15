One man made a meadow...

A MAN has planted a huge wildflower meadow to help the environment and delight countryside walkers.

Tony Mallin, who lives in Skirmett, has turned a barley field that he and his wife Lou bought three years ago into 34 acres of blooming cornflowers, poppies and golden wattle as well as several species of Chiltern grasses.

The couple wanted to create a natural habitat for wildlife and the meadow, off Shogmoor Lane, has a right of way running through it so that it can be enjoyed by fellow villagers and visitors.

They were encouraged to be more eco-friendly by their children, Josephine, 29, Fred, 27, and Annabelle, 24, and estimate that their whole property, including the meadow, now captures about 130 to 150 tonnes of carbon each year.

Mr Mallin, 65, said: “The field used to be owned by a farmer in Frieth and I’d always said I would like to acquire it. When he passed away the family agreed to sell it to me. We grew barley there for a couple of years but we’d been talking to Natural England about how to make our land more ecologically friendly to encourage birdlife and bees and all the things that are diminishing because of the way Britain has been farmed since the war. Farm activity has driven away so much of the wildlife and we wanted to encourage it back to the area.

“Given that relatively small holdings are not particularly productive for farming, we thought it was sensible to follow that particular plan.

“Our children have prompted us over the last couple of years to think more environmentally-friendly, which is great as it’s their future.”

Natural England advised the couple to plant a wildflower seed mix and a variety of grasses. They bought two-and-a-half tonnes of seed with 80 per cent mixed grasses and 20 per cent wildflowers with about five or six varieties of each.

This was sown in October with the help of Frieth farmer Christopher Connell.

Mr Mallin, who had a successful career at Hambros bank before founding his own private equity firm, said: “Until the end of April it was green and it just looked liked tall grasses.

“Then, all of a sudden, about two weeks ago several flowers started to appear and now it’s a whole array of beautiful colour. It’s looking incredible and there will be more flowers coming through throughout the season.”

Other wildflowers such as buttercups are also growing naturally in the meadow.

Mr Mallin said: “The community response has been tremendous. People have been saying how much they enjoy walking through it and looking at it. It’s nice to get that recognition.”

The Mallins, who like to walk around the meadow with their dogs Otto and Ralf, have also joined a group of landowners in the area with the aim of having a cohesive approach to improving the quality of the countryside.

The couple have invested in some beehives on land near the meadow and Mrs Mallin has been on a beekeeping course.

They also want to thicken hedges around the meadow to enhance the shelter for birds to nest. In an adjacent forest, which they also own, they have installed six owl boxes.

Mr Mallin was made an MBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours for services to young people through sport.

He founded Youth Experience in Sport, a charity that aims to bring at risk young people into active sport in deprived areas of London. It has provided more than £350,000 in financial support to boxing, canoeing, rowing, judo and martial arts in six boroughs.