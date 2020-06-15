Air pollution down by one third thanks to lockdown

AIR pollution at a monitoring site in Henley decreased by 35 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Data released by South Oxfordshire District Council, which monitors air quality in Duke Street, showed the level of nitrogen dioxide fell from 20.9 micrograms per cubic metre in March, when the lockdown began, to 13.5μg/m3 in May.

The figures also show a drop of more than 52 per cent from January when the level was recorded as 28.7μg/m3.

In Watlington, where air quality is recorded at the town hall in Couching Street, there was drop of more than 42 per cent from 21.4μg/m³ in March to 12.3 μg/m³ in May.

The district council published its findings on World Environment Day on Friday.

Air quality campaigner David Dickie, of St Katherine’s Road, Henley, said the figures were not a surprise and added: “The challenge is how can you keep it low?

“The numbers have gone down but they could have gone down further. I would just hope that when proposals come forward for keeping it low in Henley, both the district council and Oxfordshire County Council smile at these requests. A lot of families have been taking to their bikes on the road but as soon as there’s traffic it will be too frightening for the children to continue to do that so we must do something about the volumes.”

The council’s environmental protection team has been monitoring the effect of the lockdown and the lack of traffic on the levels of pollution, focusing on the areas designated as Air Quality Management Areas.

When the AQMA in Henley was declared in 2003 the level of NO2 was 45.1μg/m³ but this had fallen to 39.6μg/m³ in 2018.

When the AQMA was declared in Watlington in 2009, the NO2 level was 51.3μg/m³ but had fallen to 39.2μg/m³ in 2018.

The council said the lack of traffic and the increase in walking and cycling had helped improve air quality across southern Oxfordshire.

There had been a “marked reduction” in nitrogen dioxide, which can cause breathing difficulties, especially for those with existing respiratory conditions such as asthma.

David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and the environment, said: “We have always suspected that traffic is the main contributor to air pollution in certain areas and this reduction in traffic followed by the marked reduction in air pollution seems to bear this out.

“It is important we act on this information to ensure this improvement in our air quality continues and is not just during lockdown.”

Mr Dickie said: “It doesn’t seem to me that he has any proposals, he’s just saying ‘we have got to look at it’. I’m sure Henley will be only too happy to furnish him with some thoughts and I hope he supports the town.”

Free parking at the district councils car parks, which was introduced during the lockdown, ended on Monday.

Mr Dickie said this was a “cruel” decision by the council which could have given a month’s leeway to support the businesses, many of which will re-open next week after being shut for almost three months. The data also showed the difference in air quality in 2020 compared with the same time last year. In Henley the readings for March, April and May were 22, 39.9 and 29μg/m³ respectively, while in Watlington they were 35.1, 28.3 and 30.5 μg/m³

The council monitors air quality using a mixture of static automatic analysers and diffusion tubes.

Static analysers are fixed next to the roadside. They monitor the air quality and send data analysis every minute to the Oxfordshire air quality website.

The 135 diffusion tubes measure air quality across the district. The 8cm long plastic tubes are attached to lamp posts and are used for monitoring nitrogen dioxide.

The analysis of the diffusion tubes can only be reported on an annual basis but it is anticipated they will show a reduction in nitrogen dioxide for 2020. The national objective is to ensure nitrogen dioxide levels do not exceed an annual average of

40 μg/m³.

The council says its active communities team is working with partners to increase cycling and walking throughout the district.

The Government has promised to work with councils across the country to increase walking and double the amount of cycling by 2025.