Lockdown look back

PEOPLE in Oxfordshire have been using the lockdown period to research their family history and local history.

The Oxfordshire history website received an average of 8,500 visits per month in April and May compared with 5,000 in the same period last year.

For more information, visit www.oxfordshire

history.org.uk

Meanwhile, an Oxfordshire History covid 19 “Lockdown pictures and stories” Facebook group has been set up by Oxfordshire County Council’s history service.