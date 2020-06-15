Eileen Crane — June 21, 1919 to May 29, 2020

EILEEN Patricia Crane, a former resident of Henley and Shiplake, died peacefully at St Anthony’s Residential Home in Erdington, Birmingham, on May 29.

She lived for more than 100 years and witnessed momentous events, a global depression, world war, the independence of British colonies including her native Ireland, the coronation of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, man landing on the moon and incredible advances in science, technology and medicine.

Eileen had a zest for life, an adventurous spirit and was always open to new experiences.

She was born in Dublin, on June 21, 1919 and moved to England with her family as a child.

She was apprenticed to a French milliner in London at age 14. The skills she acquired in needlework and fashion served her well over the years as she created hats and costumes for friends and family.

In 1940 she married Frank Crane, the love of her life, an aspiring young singer and actor. They lived in Slough, and had a daughter, Patricia, in 1942 and a son, Keith, in 1944.

Frank spent the war years in the Entertainments National Service Association, entertaining troops throughout Britain while Eileen remained at home raising the children, queuing for rations and surviving air raids.

Their solution to the extreme housing shortage in the post-war years was to buy a caravan which they parked in Egham, Surrey, near their beloved River Thames.

Frank continued to pursue a career in musical theatre and landed a part in the touring company of the 1948 hit Annie Get Your Gun.

Eileen decided that the family should not be separated again so, with the children and family dog, they toured in the caravan with the show, travelling to seven cities in Britain in 18 months.

The family soon outgrew the caravan and moved to a house in Egham Hythe in 1954. The couple’s second son, Dominic, was born in 1959.

Seeking new opportunities in life and after the brutal winter of extreme cold and smog in 1962-63, Eileen and Frank emigrated to Australia with Dominic as the older children were then grown up.

They settled near Adelaide but the sunshine and outdoor life of Australia could not compensate for their love of England and after three years they sailed home, stopping in Egypt on the way.

They were ready to start a new career where they could work as a team and managed the Holland Arms, a pub in Holland Park, London, popular with the showbusiness community.

In 1969 they were offered a chance to run a Lovibonds off-licence in Henley. Their first sight of Henley Bridge coming down Remenham Hill convinced them that they had found their home at last.

Lovibonds became Wineways and the couple successfully ran the business in Market Place. They were fixtures in the community and longtime parishioners at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

They retired to Shiplake Cross in 1989 where Eileen volunteered at Shiplake Primary School and was an active member of Binfield Heath Women’s Institute.

After 58 years of marriage, Frank died in 1998. Eileen continued to live independently until 2015. After several falls, she decided to move to the Birmingham area to be closer to her two sons and their families.

Until then she had enjoyed her many visits to her daughter and family in Amercia. She especially loved Colorado, riding to the top of Pikes Peak and snowmobiling to the family mountain cabin.

Eileen will be missed by her loving family, Patricia (James), Keith (Wendy), Dominic (Nita), 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (with another due in August).