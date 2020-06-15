Ian Johnstone — August 21, 1937 to May 27, 2020

“NUNQUAM Non Paratus” (Never not ready) is the Johnstone clan motto but Ian’s family and many friends had not felt prepared for his recent death after a long and bravely fought battle against cancer.

A proud Scotsman, Ian was born in the Kingdom of Fife, the eldest of five children, and grew up opposite Scotscraig Golf Club, where his father and all his siblings played.

His sister became ladies’ captain and his brother David became a golf professional in Sweden.

A diligent pupil at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, Fife, Ian won a bursary to St Andrews University in 1955, where he studied French and German with subsidiary Latin and moral philosophy.

Besides studying, Ian enjoyed playing rugby and he also met Pat, who was studying English (although, sadly, his home villagers whispered that she was a Sassenach!)

After graduating with an MA hons. in 1959, Ian spent a year in Arras in northern France, teaching aspiring young male teachers in the École Normale.

He continued to play rugby and also inaugurated Scottish country dancing for his students, who were enthusiastic as this enabled them to be joined by young female partners.

Returning to Scotland, Ian studied at Moray House in Edinburgh for his teaching qualification before being appointed second in the modern languages department at Redditch County High School in Worcestershire in 1961.

He and Pat were married on the “Glorious Twelfth” (of August). Their sons, Mark and Tim, were born in 1962 and 1964 respectively.

Ian’s love of rugby remained strong but there was no club in Redditch so he played for Bromsgrove for a few years before founding and becoming captain of Redditch RFC.

A career move brought him to Henley in 1968 as head of modern languages at King James’s College, with the handsome salary of £805 per annum. His reference for the post described him as “a teacher of unusual calibre and promise” and this was indeed evident to his new colleagues and pupils.

Ian’s energy and enthusiasm made him an inspirational teacher, whose lessons were often fun, although occasionally in unscheduled ways.

On one occasion he accidentally knocked over a blackboard which in turn toppled on to a fire extinguisher, dousing his pupils in foam. They escaped via the emergency exit.

One very hot afternoon, while his charges in the language laboratory were working at what he had set up for them, Ian actually fell asleep, awaking with a start at the sound of the bell and to gales of laughter.

However, his pupils’ achievements and exam results were always of the best.

Ian was housemaster of Valpy, a role he fulfilled with characteristic good humour, sound leadership and compassion, having time for and a deep interest in everyone.

During his 20 years at King James’s and the sixth form college, Ian organised annual French and German exchanges, while also assisting with rugby and cricket activities.

He arranged and accompanied ski trips, giving the beginners after school training at Hillingdon dry ski slope. Many gained a lifelong love of this sport.

For a number of years Ian was a keen member of Henley Rugby Club and for a while was in the 1st XV, although he often played merely by ear as, without his glasses, he could see little. Some of his colleagues and former pupils joined the club too. Later he coached the club’s Colts team.

He remained a stalwart supporter of the club, cheering on the Hawks until their final match of last season. Always sociable, Ian loved the pre-match lunches, the games and reminiscing with other former players.

After the college was reorganised in 1987, Ian took early retirement and trained to become a member of the British Association of Ski Instructors. He spent a happy season on the slopes. His love of the mountains and the exhilarating sport was so strong that he continued to ski every year until, in his late seventies, his knees protested.

Ian spoke both French and German with flawless accents and when in 1985 he and Pat bought a small house in Spain, Ian taught himself Spanish as he hated to be unable to communicate, whether with a road sweeper, shop assistant or Spanish official. The couple went on to holiday there for 25 years.

Their elderly neighbours in Spain were Swedish so Ian went round many evenings with a notebook to learn some words and phrases in order to communicate with them. He did the same with some Dutch neighbours. He really loved people and was always interested in their lives.

Ian also taught himself Italian in order to undertake translation work at the old Water Research Centre in Medmenham, when EU regulations required implementing.

To keep busy he taught French or German to small groups of employees at companies such as Harwell Computer Power to enable them to comprehend their European counterparts. He coached some private pupils too, both youngsters and adults. However, Ian missed the classroom, so for the final eight years of his teaching career, until 1988, he taught German part-time at the Abbey School in Reading.

Hitherto he had always enjoyed mixed classes but here it was only girls. He compared notes with Pat, who had long been teaching at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, about how best to deal with these sometimes skittish young ladies!

Ian joined Henley Golf Club in 1971, once again relishing the game he had loved as a boy. He was elected captain in 1999 and served as president from 2005 to 2011.

With his easy manner and friendly nature, he was well suited for these roles, listening to the views of fellow members, male and female, and making visiting players feel welcome: a great ambassador for the club.

He was an enthusiastic member of the “Hacks”, the Rugby Club Golf Society, loving annual trips to French courses, where he could sometimes interpret for the less linguistically gifted or mollify ruffled waiters.

Ian’s commitment to the game made him a pleasant companion and an experienced partner, even if his own golf score was seldom as low as he would have liked. A hole in one was achieved only once.

The characteristics for which Ian will be most surely and affectionately remembered were his warm friendliness, his sense of humour and his ability always to see the best in all whom he encountered.

Often described as a real gentleman, his life was full and rewarding, while he enriched the lives of others.

At the centre of all was his family, his wife Pat, sons Mark and Tim, daughters-in-law Samia and Julie, and grandchildren Tom, Harry, Lauren and Lily, who all gave him immense joy. He was so proud of each of them and of all their achievements, just as they are so very proud of him.

He is already deeply missed by all who knew him.