Council ‘ranger’ to keep streets safe and emphasise rules

A “TOWN ranger” is being provided by Henley Town Council to help ensure a safe and secure environment for customers, visitors and staff as “non- essential” shops re-open on Monday.

The council says she will help people in the “new environment” as traders get back to businesses following the coronavirus crisis.

The council will also be promoting social distancing by providing consistent literature, posters and stickers to retailers and hospitality outlets.

It is urging visitors to maintain a safe distance, wear appropriate personal protective equipment and be considerate to others while visiting the town. Yellow “A board style” road signs will be placed at the entrances to the town saying “Henley open for business, please social distance”.

The council says it is a vital time for Henley’s high street and an opportunity for residents to support its traders.

It says that it’s more important than ever to get behind businesses and to show how grateful people are to those shops which have stayed open or delivered to keep the town going throughout the crisis.

Special measures are being taken by shop owners to ensure a safer level of shopping is possible for both customers and staff.

These include screens, PPE, limited numbers in store, contactless payments and social distancing measures. Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, said: “Henley has proven itself to be the most amazing community during these challenging times.

“Moving forward, as we take our first tentative steps back to normality, we need to carry on supporting each other and the wonderful and diverse range of businesses we are so lucky to have in our beautiful town.”

The council says there are many ways the town can support Henley’s businesses, such as:

• Word of mouth and positive social media messages. For example, download Henley Queues, which is very popular on Facebook and lets visitors know which shops are open.

• Urging visitors to use their own personal knowledge of how to social distance to make sure that they are queuing in a safe way outside stores whilst being considerate to people passing by.

• While walking through town please be aware of people queueing for shops and do your best to pass safely.

• Help others — this is a time for community, offer to shop for neighbours, friends or family who may still be needing to isolate or shield for the time being.

• Help promote and support your favourite shops on social media.

• Check restaurant and café websites for safe and socially distanced takeaways on offer.

The council paid tribute to businesses for showing how well they could adapt and diversify during the crisis. This included those providing online services, to takeaways and deliveries.

The Henley Basket website www.henleybasket.co.uk will be available for those who are shielding or isolating. It allows shoppers to buy goods directly from Henley retailers.

The council is encouraging a “positive and active presence” on social media in order to communicate effectively with all stakeholders and potential visitors. This should help promote confidence in Henley as a destination and encourage visitors to come back.