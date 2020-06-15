Show cancelled due to corona pandemic

THE Henley Farm & Country Show has been cancelled for the first time in almost 70 years because of the coronavirus pandemic,

It was due to be held for the 129th time on September 12 at the Greenlands Farm showground, off Marlow Road.

In an email to members, the organisers said: “The trustees and management of Henley & District Agricultural Association have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Henley Farm & Country Show due to the continued covid-19 pandemic and ongoing government advice on social distancing.

“We have investigated fully the possibility of running the 129th show on September 12 but regret that the decision was made to protect both the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, competitors, traders and organisational teams as well as the financial interests of the association.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused.

“We know the show is a highlight for many of you and we would like to thank all who support us.”

The show has been held annually on the second

Saturday of September except during the two world wars and in 1952 when it was cancelled due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

Last year the event changed its name from the Henley Show in a rebrand designed to make more people aware of its remit and to attract new visitors in addition to the thousands who already attend each year.

The association, which organises the show, hoped the new name would boost numbers at the gate as well as its finances, securing the future of the event for years to come.

In March last year, it made a loss on the event and the association’s other events, a ploughing match and sheepdog trial for the third year running.

However, the association’s annual meeting was told it was on solid financial footing with about £90,000 in its reserves and cash of more than £105,000,

This year's annual meeting was held virtually because of covid-19.

This year’s ploughing match is still currently planned to go ahead on Sunday, October 4.