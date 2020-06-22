Cracknell sets record

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
Monday, 22 June 2020
DOUBLE Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell broke the British indoor rowing marathon record with a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 37 seconds.
The former Leander Club athlete shaved two minutes off the existing record during the challenge on Saturday.
Cracknell, 48, admitted on Instagram that it helped him cope with his personal struggles. He wrote: “'Setting/achieving a goal and the support has given my self-confidence a lift after coping with divorce/family/work over the last two months.”
He has raised almost £10,000 for brain injury charity Headway UK after initially aiming to raise £3,000.
Cracknell suffered a brain injury in 2010 when he was hit on the head by a petrol tanker while on a bicycle during an attempt to cycle, row, run and swim from Los Angeles to New York in 18 days.
