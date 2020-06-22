Shop re-opens

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Monday, 22 June 2020
THE Henley branch of Paperchase was one of 17 in the nationwide chain to
re-open this week.
The greetings card shop and stationers in Bell Street has implemented safety measures including cleaning, a limit on the number of customers in a store at any one time, social-distancing stewards, signs dedicated to managing queues and protective screens at till points.
22 June 2020
More News:
Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Couple renew wedding day vows exactly 50 years later
WITHOUT love marriage doesn’t work, but for one ... [more]
POLL: Have your say