Primary set to remain in temporary home for longer

A SCHOOL wants to remain at its temporary site for another year.

The Heights Primary School, which is based in temporary buildings off Gosbrook Road in Lower Caversham, has applied to Reading Borough Council to remain there until August 31 next year.

The school has been based there since 2014 as it waits for its permanent home to be built at Mapledurham playing fields, off Upper Woodcote Road.

The application, which has been made by the Department for Education, says that under the existing planning permission the buildings would have to be removed by August 31 this year.

A planning statement, prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, says: “While construction works at the permanent site are progressing, the permanent site will not be completed by August 2020, as was originally envisaged.

“The proposed temporary accommodation will have no adverse impact on local amenity and the school has successfully occupied the subject site for approximately five years. There will be no detrimental impact on the local highway network.”

The statement says the school would continue to use facilities at St Anne’s Primary School nearby. This includes shared access to the school field at certain times and days of the week for PE for the younger children and one or two sport-based after-school clubs.

A separate planning application is being submitted to enable continued use of a fenced-off area of Westfield Road recreation ground, which is adjacent, during school hours.

The school opened in September 2014 with 66 pupils and was extended in 2017 with further accommodation on site. In 2018, an additional two-storey modular unit was installed.

The current number of pupils on the school roll is 328 and for the academic year beginning in September it will be 353.

A consultation on the latest plans of more than 1,000 residents, businesses, organisations and councillors led to seven responses including opposition by neighbours over the use of parking issues.

Headteacher Karen Edwards said: “Clearly, we’re really looking forward to getting on to our permanent site and disappointed that the delays have caused us to remain on our temporary site for a further extended period, but we know everybody’s working as hard as they can to facilitate us moving and really appreciate everybody’s support and understanding.

“We shouldn’t be where we are, but the fact of the matter is we are through no fault of anybody and we have got to make the best of it. We want to continue to keep working together for the best interests, not just in the best interests of the school, but also the local community.

“We have an awful lot of support and understanding from local residents which we continue to appreciate.”