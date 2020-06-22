Kenton Theatre plunges £21,300 into red

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley made one of the largest losses in its history in the last financial year.

The New Street venue recorded a loss of £21,298 in the

12 months to August 31, 2019. This compared with a surplus of £8,172 in the previous year.

Figures submitted to Companies House also show that £62,000 was spent on a programme of refurbishment, “preventative” maintenance and improvements to the fabric of the buildings.

This included the conversion of a former paint shop to provide additional space for productions as well as an office for the theatre manager and support team.

The cost was mainly funded from the theatre restoration levy reserves, a charge on tickets that goes towards improving the Grade II listed building.

The total net income from lettings, productions and the operation of the theatre fell to £11,586 from £40,533 in 2018. Income from productions alone fell from £115,633 to £98,294 in the same period.

Legal and professional fees more than doubled from £7,088 to £16,830 in 2019, while depreciation and amortisation — the process of writing off the cost of an asset — increased from £11,393 to £28,516.

The theatre received £19,516 from its restoration levy, compared with £16,831 in 2018 and it made £11,218 in subscriptions, donations and grants compared with £14,267 in the previous year.

Its friends scheme made £1,660 compared with £2,950 in 2018 and donations totalled £9,558 compared with £11,317.

There was also an increase in the net income from the bar and the sale of confectionery and coffee from £41,670 to £44,486.

A small increase in management and administration costs from £85,752 to £88,768 was recorded, while the cost of the theatre’s management increased from £31,556 to £39,071.

In his annual report, chairman of trustees Christopher Tapp says: “Despite an increase in the number of hires and in-house productions, partially offset by a reduction in other programmed shows, total income was less than 2018 due to lower revenues from sponsored shows together with a reduced contribution from Kenton Theatre Presentations.

“Higher theatre operating costs (principally legal and professional fees), together with an increase in the depreciation charge, a consequence of the in-year capital programme together with a one-off (non-cash) prior year adjustment to align total depreciation with the stated accounting policy, has resulted in an overall loss of £21,298 compared to the profit of £8,172 reported in 2018.

“The trustees consider that sufficient unrestricted cash and short-term deposits should be held to cover six months’ worth of expenditure, totalling £78,000, in the event of the theatre being unable to operate for any reason.

“As at August 31, 2019, the cash balance held in the unrestricted bank account and on short term deposit amounted to just under £113,000.”

In the year ending August 2017 the theatre recorded a loss of £6,129 on the previous year, the first deficit in five years.

The latest loss is another blow for the Kenton, which is the fourth oldest working theatre in the country.

In March manager Max Lewendel left after just eight months with the theatre saying it was by mutual agreement but the details were confidential.

But Mr Lewendel had not been at work since the beginning of the year and the Henley Standard revealed that he had been told to leave.

He was the fifth manager to leave the theatre in about four years.

The turnover began in 2016 when Wendy Bowsher left after 15 years.

She was replaced by Zsuzsi Lindsay, who resigned four months later to spend more time with her family.

The role was then taken over on a shared basis by Paula Price-Davies, then a part-time town council officer, and Tom Ryan, then the programming director for the Henley Literary Festival.

Mr Ryan stepped down in July 2018 to focus on the festival, which was founded by his mother, Sue.

Ms Price-Davies remained but stepped away from the role in May last year when the job was divided into two separate artistic and management roles.

The Henley Standard later revealed that she had been harassed by former box office worker Richard Rule, who sent her a string of unsolicited emails.

Rule admitted the offence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court and was fined £253 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The position of artistic manager has been covered by a contractor on an interim basis but a new manager has not been appointed.

Last year, the theatre was involved in a row with Muffin Hurst, of Henley Children’s Theatre, one of the Kenton’s longest-serving customers.

It wanted to move her annual Christmas pantomime to free up dates for its own professional show in order to increase revenue and charge her two-and-a-half times as much.

Ms Hurst objected, saying the higher fee was “unconscionable” and an “insult”.

In February the two sides reached a deal whereby the children’s theatre was given a four-day run in December and January to stage Babes in the Wood.

In March, KT Promotions, of Woodley, revealed it would no longer bring acts to the theatre because of an increase in hire charges.

The promoter, which brought acts such as Paul Young and Hazel O’Connor, claimed it had been told the hire fee for a 2020 show and beyond would be about £1,700 compared with the existing fee of £1,200.

Mr Tapp was elected chairman of trustees in October 2018, succeeding Rick White who resigned after less than two years following “internal disagreement over management issues”.

The theatre is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has cancelled all shows until September.