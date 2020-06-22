DJ raises £3,000 for NHS in front room

A DISC jockey from Henley has raised more than £3,000 for the NHS by broadcasting live sets from his front room.

Gary Boys, who performs at pubs and events as DJ One Deck, hosts a free show on Facebook on four nights a week and encourages listeners to make donations to the NHS coronavirus appeal.

Performances take place from 8.30pm on Saturdays and Mondays, from 7pm on Sundays and from 7.30pm on Thursdays and sometimes last until all listeners have logged off. One recent set ended at about 1am.

Each one has a different theme or genre, which can range from “A to Z”, female artists or particular decades to rock, pop, dance, ska, reggae, jazz and funk.

The DJ performs while wearing colourful hats or in fancy dress. He mixes the music with quizzes and awards prizes to the winners.

Mr Boys. 49, of River Terrace, is currently helping neighbours as a co-ordinator for the Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group.

He came up with the idea of his sets in March when his DJ work dried up and so had his day job in recruitment sales due to the lockdown.

He only expected it to last a few weeks but now plans to keep going until pubs and bars can re-open.

Mr Boys would also like to continue running an online radio show when the crisis has passed as he has listeners around the world.

He said: “More than 100 individuals have donated so I’m pretty wowed by the response. I just thought it was a way of putting my skills to good use when it wasn’t possible to do any work.

“I control the theme but people suggest the music and they enjoy having that involvement. I’ve built up a real community and it gets some great feedback — people say it has kept them sane at a time when they were getting incredibly bored.

“Music is a way of uniting people and breaking down boundaries. I get listeners from all over the world because it’s online.

“Now I feel like I’ve got to keep it going and raising £4,000 doesn’t seem like an unrealistic goal.”

To watch the show or donate, visit www.facebook.

com/djonedeck