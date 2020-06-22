I don’t have a crystal ball, but 1m social distancing could come soon

I HAVE been impressed this week by the way in which “non-essential” businesses in the Henley area have

re-opened while maintaining social

distancing.

I’m yet to receive feedback but nobody has been in touch saying it has gone disastrously and I know we have not witnessed the kind of scenes that unfolded in London or, nearer to home, at the Bicester Village shopping centre.

In those instances, shoppers were simply not observing the minimum 2m distance and the large size of the crowds went against another crucial factor in controlling covid-19, which is avoiding mass gatherings.

It would be very wrong for people to forget what has happened in Britain and around the world in recent months, or indeed to act as though it didn’t.

We must stay mindful of the rules which do still exist even if the lockdown has been partly relaxed.

The process has been guided by scientific evidence and there will hopefully be a further relaxation at the beginning of next month but this depends on there being no signs of another peak. In that instance, we’d need to consider restrictions, which is far from desirable.

Hospitality businesses are still waiting to re-open on July 4 at the earliest and when this is permitted social distancing will again be very important.

For now, scientists say 2m is ideal as the risk of infection increases with greater closeness, but an argument is emerging that we may be able to safely reduce this to 1m.

The Prime Minister has asked for a separate study to be carried out so that we may have a definitive answer.

I don’t expect any further announcements until this is done but, while I do not have a crystal ball, there seems to be quite a bit of evidence that a 1m distance might be allowed.

A similar issue applies in schools, where I’m conscious that a large number of of children are missing out on vital education.

This clearly isn’t good for them but the decision as to how many additional primary years can return has rightly been left with individual headteachers who know their schools better than anyone else.

I know some have looked into using village halls as a form of overspill but have found these are often closed because of the outbreak.

It will also be vital that secondary school heads make decisions on pupils returning when this is permitted, which will be in September at the earliest.

Without their knowledge, it will be impossible for the Government to just demand that children go back.

I imagine most parents want their children to have an education and will be looking to schools to do their best under the circumstances.

There is still an element of uncertainty but if we can say it’s safe to be closer than 2m to one another, the situation could improve considerably.

It is encouraging that the daily death and infection rate is going down but we must get to the point where it is zero.

The downward trend brings with it a risk of complacency and we must work against this because the threat of a second peak still exists.

After everything we’ve been through lately, I feel tightening the lockdown again would be unbearable for many. I have recently been speaking with one gentleman in the constituency who is in self-isolation with a confirmed case of covid-19, although he has not developed any symptoms.

He was quickly called by the Government’s “test and trace” service and they asked comprehensive questions about who he may have had contact with before the diagnosis.

This should hopefully reassure those who feared it would take some time to be introduced in Oxfordshire.

Finally, one of the most important announcements this week has been figures showing that 10,800 people in the constituency were furloughed while 4,000 have taken advantage of income support for the self-employed.

These were both less than the average for the UK — not significantly, but I think they show the extent to which the Government has gone out of its way to provide support for a very large number of people.