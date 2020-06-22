Death toll from virus up to 113

A TOTAL of 113 people in the Henley area died from coronavirus during the three months from March to May.

Twenty-three deaths occurred in the town itself and there were 13 fatalities in Sonning Common and Kidmore End, 11 in Nettlebed and Watlington and 12 in the Balmore Park area of Caversham.

The latest figures were published by the Office for National Statistics and cover the period from March 1 — four days before the first death of a woman in her seventies at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading was announced — to May 31, when the daily death rate was falling and the lockdown restrictions were being slowly eased.

There were six deaths each in Shiplake & Binfield Heath, Benson & Crowmarsh Gifford and Twyford west & Charvil.

Five were recorded in each of Twyford east & Wargrave, the area of Buckinghamshire that covers the Hambleden Valley and in Sonning & Woodley north.

A further two occurred in Woodcote, Goring and Whitchurch. Five areas of Caversham recorded a total of 31 deaths.

The data is based on details collected when certified deaths were registered. The majority of deaths occurred in April.

There were 46,687 deaths that involved the coronavirus in England and Wales in the same period. This represented a quarter (25.9 per cent) of all deaths during those three months.

The English region with the highest number of deaths was the South-East with 27,021 of which 6,511 deaths, or just over 24 per cent, involved covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has recorded 182 deaths from March 1 until last Monday.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has recorded 178 deaths with the latest on Sunday.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs a number of smaller community hospitals, including Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, recorded 22 deaths.

Henley MP John Howell said the statistics showed “significant diminution” in both the number of people presenting with covid-19 and the number dying.

“Every death is a tragedy and I mourn those people who have died,” he said.

“It’s obviously very distressing to see the situation where people die, whoever they may be, and my thoughts are with their families and friends.

“But the situation has improved and has moved on. The John Radcliffe Hospital, for example, has been virtually running at no deaths for quite a few days.”

Studies by King’s College, London and St Thomas’ Hospital showed that just 0.4 per cent of the population of South Oxfordshire was infected.

Mr Howell said: “I think what the figures show is, fortunately, we have passed the peak and there needs to be pressure on getting that figure down.

“Part of that is about social distancing. It’s also about making sure that no more than six people get together because that is a prime means of spreading the virus.”.”