New name and fresh look for estate agent

PEERS & Hilton has been rebranded and is now known as Tim Peers Estate Agents.

The company’s office in Duke Street, Henley, has been refurbished with a new light and dark blue colour scheme as well as a new logo featuring a nod to the town’s iconic bridge.

The business had taken its previous name from owners Tim Peers and Nigel Hilton but Mr Hilton left more than 10 years ago.

Mr Peers, who has been an estate agent for 35 years, explained: “People were saying, ‘Tim, you haven’t had a partner for 12 or 13 years’ so that’s why I had the revamp. The office has been totally refurbished and it’s cleaner and leaner.

“The brand and logo represent the town we live and work in and local people looking after local people with advice you can trust and experience you can depend on. We’re perfectly placed to guide clients, buyers and tenants through the intricacies of buying, selling and renting.

“With that independent advice comes a hell of a lot of knowledge. This is my home town and we have been selling houses in Henley for 25 years as Peers & Hilton. I have been incredibly blessed to have a great team. It’s also about being able to relax. I want people to sit down and talk about what they want. It’s what I call that personal touch, boutique, tailor-made experience for somebody.

“A house is the most important and the most expensive thing anybody owns. You want to look at your agent and say ‘I trust him or her’.”

Mr Peers described the last three years as “challenging” but said renewed confidence in the market meant his business had a good start to the year before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic which led to the temporary closure of all “non-essential” businesses.

He said: “A lot of the business we had put together fell through for obvious reasons. You had the lending services pulling products, the lockdown and then the news wasn’t fantastic. The good news is we’re now ready for whatever is coming.”

When the agency started in 1994 it was known as Drakeford-Lewis & Hilton but partner Chris Drakeford-Lewis left about 20 years ago. Chris’s brother Jon and his wife Karen both work there.